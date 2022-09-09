The Prince of Wales is now known as King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III will make a televised address to the nation later today to pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Charles, formally the Prince of Wales, has said a period of “Royal Mourning” for Queen Elizabeth II will be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (8 September) at the age of 96.

Her son and successor Charles is due to return to London later on Friday (9 September) from Balmoral with the Queen as the first full day of his reign begins.

Members of the royal family had rushed to the Queen’s bedside as her health failed, with her children – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – all travelling to Balmoral, as did the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and Duke of Sussex.

Senior royals will have duties to perform in Scotland in the coming days as the Queen’s coffin begins its journey back to the capital.

Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge, but the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place. This means that D+0 will be considered Friday.

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including an address from the new King.

King Charles III will make a televised address to the nation later today (Photo: Getty Images)

When will King Charles make a speech?

King Charles III is due to make a televised address to the nation at 6pm on Friday.

The speech is due to be pre-recorded and will pay tribute to the Queen. The new King will also pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Also at 6pm, a public service of remembrance will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London which will be attended by the Prime Minister and senior ministers.

King Charles will also hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss today.

On Saturday morning, an Accession Council – the formal proclamation of Charles as King – will take place at St James’s Palace in London.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign will then be read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

How can I watch Charles’ speech?

King Charles III’s address will be available to watch on BBC One and ITV, with both channels having cleared their schedules for special broadcasts throughout Friday.

It is also expected to be shown across other major news channels, including Sky News, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The speech will also likely be made available on official royal family social media channels and YouTube.

What else is happening today?

King Charles and Queen Camilla will return to London today after staying overnight at the former monarch’s Scottish residence in Balmoral on Thursday.

At 12pm, church bells are expected to ring across the country in commemoration of the Queen and tributes will be paid by MPs in the House of Commons, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle.

Royal salutes will be fired in London on Friday at 1pm in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company, with one round being fired for each year of the Queen’s life.

How long is the period of mourning?

A period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

The date of the funeral is to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, but it is likely to be held on 19 September.

Flags at royal residences were at half mast on Thursday and will remain half-masted until 8am on the morning after the final day of royal mourning.

(Graphic: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, it is His Majesty the King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course.

“Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.”