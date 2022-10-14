Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nick Speakman, Alison Hammond, Eva Speakman, and Rochelle Humes in the winners’ room at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The 2022 National Television Awards have been held at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Music stars Sam Ryder and Lewis Capaldi performed at the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

During the ceremony, the King also delivered a special greeting to the cast and staff of Emmerdale in honour of their 50th anniversary, and a special tribute was given to the late Queen.

But what else happened at the show, and who were all the winners on the night?

Here is everything you need to know.

What happened at the ceremony?

Ant and Dec solidified their position as the kings of prime-time television by winning best TV presenter at the NTAs for the 21st time in a row.

They were unable to accept their award in person because both have recently tested positive for Covid-19 - the trophy was instead accepted by Stephen Mulhern.

However, in a social media response to the news, they thanked fans "from the bottom of our hearts" and claimed it had made them feel "tonnes better."

McPartlin and Donnelly's work on Pop Idol earned them their first National Television Award for most popular television presenter in 2001.

They defeated industry stalwarts such as Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton once again at the 2022 awards.

Also at the awards, the King praised the importance of the countryside as he sent a special message to the Emmerdale cast and crew for their 50th anniversary.

Host Joel Dommett surprised the soap cast with the pre-recorded speech during the ceremony, in which Charles said he was “delighted” to be celebrating the milestone, noting that he is old enough to remember when the show was called Emmerdale Farm.

He added: “On a daily basis, Emmerdale continues to depict what life is really like for those who work the land and protect our precious countryside. It also stresses brilliantly something that concerns me greatly: the long-term sustainability of the way we produce our food.”

ITV noted that the King recorded the message while he was still the Prince of Wales, before he ascended to the throne following the death of the Queen.

Who won at the National Television Awards?

Here is the full list of the winners:

