Mike Tindall tipped to become first ever royal to go on I’m a Celebrity
The royal could join stars including Chris Moyles and Tom Daley in the jungle
Mike Tindall is reportedly set to enter the jungle next month, making him one of the first royals to appear in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
The former rugby player, 43, who is married to Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Tindall, has reportedly signed up for the next series of the programme as it returns to Australia.
The reality show has been filmed in Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020, and Danny Miller became King of the Castle the following year.
Although ITV is remaining tight-lipped about the show’s lineup, a source spoke to The Sun about Mike’s reported deal: "It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations."
"He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch," the insider added.
Other stars reportedly set to feature include singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles, as well as Olympian Tom Daley and Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Mike married into the Royal Family in 2011 when he wed British equestrian and Olympian Zara Phillips.
The rugby player made 75 appearances for England between 2000 and 2011 and is a celebrity ambassador for a number of sporting organisations such as Rugby for Heroes.
The outside centre player made his debut against Ireland in the 2000 Six Nations Championship and represented Bath and Gloucester.
Tindall currently hosts a podcast called The Good, The Bad and The Rugby with James Haskell and Alex Payne.
According to Hello Magazine, Mike might have been convinced to participate in the show after his close friend James Haskell entered the jungle in 2019.
Back then, Mike said of his friend joining the cast: "Just to talk about the level of celebrities you get on that platform, it’s an insane thing to hear. Haskell is well and truly on that train. I cannot wait to see how he goes. I hope they really give him some."