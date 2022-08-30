Here’s everything you need to know about which MAFS couples are going strong and who has called it quits

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Married at First Sight (MAFS) UK is back, with its latest season of 16 singles looking for love.

The popular dating show sees newly matched couples take the leap and walk down the aisle saying “I do” before they have even met.

Now in its second UK season on E4, the show promises viewers plenty of drama, but what happened to last year’s couples and most importantly who is still together?

Here’s everything you need to know about where the cast of MAFS UK 2021 are now.

Amy at the Married at First Sight One Year On episode (Pic: Channel 4)

Amy and Josh

Amy and Josh are no longer together.

In the reunion episode the pair explained that after taking part in the experiment they didn’t see each other for 10 days, which caused their relationship to deteriorate.

Amy explained: “There was just a lack of effort.”

Adding: “I just want someone who knows my worth, do you know what I mean?”

Explaining why he called it quits Josh said: “There were plenty of moments you’d flip for no reason.”

At the end of the reunion episode, Amy admitted that she did love him, but felt unable to tell him.

Morag and Luke had a rocky relationship from the start (Pic: Channel 4)

Luke and Morag

Luke and Morag were the couple least likely to make it as the pair didn’t seem to hit it off from the start.

The pair confirmed their split at the reunion episode, with Morag explaining that Luke did not contact her after the experiment had finished.

Luke claimed that he felt Morag had “used” him, adding “I think I was played the whole time. I wasn’t the guy you wanted and it was just a game for you, the whole thing.”

Taken aback by this comment Morag responded “Oh my God, you think I would have been through all of that? I was honest with you from start to finish.”

Franky and Marilyse

The couple confirmed they were still together at the reunion, however since then the pair have called it quits.

Speaking with The Sun in October 2021, Marilyse confirmed the split.

She said: “A few weeks after the reunion we went our separate ways, we didn’t even fall out, we just mutually agreed that maybe we were not each other’s future.

“Eventually, things just went a bit dry and we ended up being more like friends than people in a relationship.”

Following the split Franky moved back to Dubai whilst Marilyse stayed in Yorkshire with her sons.

Tayah and Adam at the Married at First Sight One Year On episode (Pic: Channel 4)

Tayah and Adam

It’s not all doom and gloom, some of last year’s contestants are still going strong.

Tayah and Adam have gone from strength to strength.

Speaking at the reunion Adam said: “It honestly feels like we’ve been together for years and years and years.”

Whilst Tayah added: “I’ve been the luckiest person ever.”

The pair live together in Doncaster and are expecting their first child together.

Daniel and Matt attend the Married at First Sight One Year On episode (Pic: Channel 4)

Dan and Matt

Another couple that got their happy ending, Dan and Matt are still a couple.

There was some concern about the pair after they faced a huge challenge deciding where to settle down, with Dan wanting to stay in Northern Ireland and Matt opting for his hometown of Leeds.

The couple have managed to work out the logistics, with The Belfast Telegraph confirming in April 2022 that they have settled in Northern Ireland and that going on the show was the “best decision ever.”

When is Married at First Sight UK 2022?

The newest season of MAFS UK started on E4 on Monday 29 August.

Episodes will air four times a week at 9pm, with catch-up available on the Channel 4 streaming service All 4.

This will be the biggest UK series yet with 30 episodes confirmed.