Love Island 2023 is less than a week away, with 10 brand new singletons hoping to find love in the villa.

ITV have announced the identities of the new contestants, with one familiar face being TikTok influencer Farmer Will. The 23-year-old who boasts millions of likes on the social media platform has revealed that he is going into the Love Island villa looking for love and to “find a wife”.

The first Winter Love Island since 2020, the 10 new hopefuls will be enjoying the sunshine in South Africa at the luxurious Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, near Cape Town which is known as South Africa’s “millionaire’s row”.

So who is Farmer Will? Here’s everything you need to know about the TikTok influencer.

Who is Will Young?

Will Young is a farmer who has 1.1 million followers on TikTok and has amassed over 31 million likes. The 23-year-old from Buckinghamshire is known for his shirtless videos on the farm, showcasing his questionable dance moves and cuddling his adorable lambs.

Will Young (Photo: ITV)

In an interview with the Financial Times, the farmer turned influencer shared that he is a fifth-generation farmer, with his great grandfather Walter originally buying the land.

He explained that before pursuing a career in farming he had originally wanted to become a footballer and was successful at getting a place in Watford FC Academy. He left due to the commitment and after completing sixth form moved to London to work in accounting, where he decided working in a office wasn’t for him.

Speaking about his TikTok fame he said: “I think it’s good for the industry to show a different side,” adding: “the caring side.”

What has he said about going on Love Island?

The farmer has revealed that he is going into the Love Island villa looking for love and to “find a wife”. Young said: “Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work.” He explained: “Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”

The 23-year-old also shared he has a spiritual side, revealing that a past girlfriend had sparked an interest in meditation. Young said: “Every night I light a candle and meditate for 20-25 minutes.” Adding: “A girl I was seeing told me to meditate, I tried it and loved it. I stopped seeing her and carried on meditating! It’s a nice way to self reflect, taking a minute on my day/ week. It’s really nice and sets me up for a nice sleep.”

How many followers does he have on TikTok?

Young boasts 1.1 million followers on TikTok and has amassed over 32 million likes on the social media platform. The 23-year-old entertains his fans with shirtless videos on the farm, showcasing his questionable dance moves and cuddling his adorable lambs.

The influencer is no stranger to celebrities, having recently filmed a promotional video with Claudia Winkleman for Head and Shoulders. The video which he shared on TikTok in November was captioned “Gorgeous gorgeous girls don’t have dandruff and neither do I!” and featured the Strictly Come Dancing presenter pouring a bucket of cold water over Young’s head.

Young also has an Instagram account where he has an impressive 126,000 followers.

When does Winter Love Island start?

Love Island will be back on Monday 16 January, with the first episode airing on ITV2 at 9pm, with episodes also available to stream on ITVX.

