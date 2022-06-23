Three men arrested after Amir Khan had watch stolen at gunpoint in East London

Three men have been arrested two months after the British Boxer Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in London.

Khan took to Twitter on Monday 18 April to say: “Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton.

“I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face.”

The three suspects, 20, 25 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of robbery after warrants were carried out on Wednesday morning according to Scotland Yard.

The 25-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and the 20-year-old has been arrested for that offence and possession of ammunition.

No shots were fired during the injury and Khan ended his tweet by saying: “The main thing is we’re both safe.”

Khan and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 30, have been married since 2013 and have three children together. They also have their own show Meet the Khans: Back in Bolton which comes back to BBC Three for its second series.

The Metropolitan Police have now released a statement saying that they are investigating after being called to an incident on High Road, Leyton on Monday at 9.15pm BST.

The statement has said: “A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing.

“There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search.

Khan, left, last fought in February where he lost to Brook, right.

“At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

Not long before the incident, Khan was pictured with a fan while shopping in Oxford Street and can be seen wearing a watch worth around £72,000 with 719 studded diamonds.

The former world champion is also wearing the watch in an Instagram post from a charity event that was held the night before the incident at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

This is not the first time Khan has experienced such an incident. Back in 2018, Khan spoke to the Sun on Sunday detailing an incident where he fought off an armed gang trying to steal his Range Rover in 2012: “It was really scary because I knew my life was on the line. When you are in a situation like that you have to react quickly or you are going to get hurt. There were about 20 guys, all with metal bars.”

Amir Khan first rose to fame when he became Britain’s youngest boxing Olympic medallist, taking silver in the lightweight division at the 2004 Olympic Games.

He is a former unified light-welterweight world champion and most recently fought bitter rival Kell Brook in February.