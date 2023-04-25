Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith clashed on several occasions during their last appearance on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Shaun Ryder fumes about reunion with Gillian McKeith. (Getty Images, Graphic by Kim Mogg National World)

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa is underway and tension is already building among the all-star campmates as Shaun Ryder was reunited with an old foe in the form of Gillian McKeith. The Happy Mondays frontman clashed with the Scottish TV personality on several occasions during his last appearance in the jungle back in 2010.

McKeith joined the star-studded cast in a surprise appearance at the end of the show and she emerged from a box which had been carried by four men. But how did Ryder react to McKeith’s return to the jungle and why did the pair clash in their last appearance on the show 13 years ago? Here is everything you need to know.

How did Shaun Ryder react to Gillian McKeith’s arrival?

Gillian McKeith made a surprise entry to the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp during the last few minutes of the opening episode on Monday 24 April and she was carried into the jungle in a box which was carried by four men. McKeith admitted that she only accepted an offer to return to the show as she wants to represent “all the scaredy cats in Britain.”

Her arrival sparked a hostile reaction from Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder as he reflected on his previous stint in the jungle with her 13 years ago. Upon her arrival Ryder told the Bush Telegraph: “Gillian came out of the box. I was very surprised. I probably could have done without it being Gillian, yeah.” He later added: “She should have stayed in the box, folks.”

Ryder opened about his experience with McKeith last time out during a conversation with former royal butler Paul Burrell, who asked: “Is she really as mad as a box of frogs?” to which Ryder replied: “Yeah…I nearly killed her.”

What happened during their last appearance on I’m A Celebrity?

Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith were embroiled in a series of arguments during the 2010 edition of I’m A Celeb. During their time in the jungle Ryder described McKeith as “a f****ng irritating woman”, to which she replied: “You say nasty things all the time…your tone, everything. The way you speak to everyone.”

The pair also clashed when McKeith told Ryder not to smoke in front of her. Ryder retaliated and said: “You f****ng what? I’ll smoke where I want, you can go in the f****ng toilet. I smoke where I want, don’t tell me where I can’t smoke.”

Upon her jungle exit, McKeith claimed the pair had a “love-hate relationship.” But Ryder reflected much less fondly on his time with McKeith when he left the jungle and described her as having “no manners.”

What happened in the first episode of I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

Shortly after their reunion, Ryder and McKeith are paired together in a celebrity chest challenge in a bid to try and bring back a treat for the camp. Heading into the trial McKeith admitted: “I have no idea how Shaun and I are going to get along.”