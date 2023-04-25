Ant and Dec claim 2023 I'm A Celebrity spin-off All Stars series in South Africa is 'brutal' as former campmates return

The series was originally filmed as insurance against production being cancelled in Australia due to Covid-19 restrictions - for two seasons the crew moved to Wales to film the show. But with filming continuing in Oz as normal, ITV was left with the South Africa series in the bag, and decided to air the show in 2023.

The special South Africa show will have a few twists in store, with no public vote or live trials taking place due to the series being fully pre-recorded. Additionally there will be no King or Queen of the Jungle (or Castle) this year, as the show was filmed at a game reserve. Instead, the celebrities will compete against each other to be named the first I'm A Celebrity 'Legend'.

Ant and Dec on Lorraine

How does I’m A Celebrity 2023 South Africa work?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! presenters Ant and Dec have teased this year’s new All Stars version of the show will be brutal. Speaking on ITV morning show Lorraine, Ant told host Lorraine Kelly: "It’s good and it is slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves, so it’s quite brutal. That’s how we decide the winner.”

Dec added that the new series, which has already been filmed in South Africa, is a ‘completely different landscape’ to the regular show which is normally filmed in Australia (except for two seasons when it was filmed in Wales due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic).

Instead of going up against the public vote in a bid to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, the returning campmates will instead battle it out against each other over the new title, Legend of the Savannah.

Speaking of the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! which saw Lioness Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle, Ant said that Australia was the show’s spiritual home. The latest series had drawn criticism over the decision to have former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was fired for breaking social distancing rules to have an affair with his aide, take part in the show.

Who is in the cast of I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

Phil Tufnell - Season 2 King of the Jungle

Amir Khan - Season 17 (5th place)

Paul Burrell - Season 4 runner up

Jordan Banjo - Season 16 (9th place)

Shaun Ryder - Season 10 runner up

Fatima Whitbread - Season 11 (3rd place)

Carol Vorderman - Season 16 (8th place)

Helen Flanagan - Season 12 (7th place)

Janice Dickinson - Season 7 runner up

Other contestants rumoured to be joining the show as late arrivals include:

Myleene Klass - Season 6 runner up

Joe Swash - Season 8 King of the Jungle

Georgia Toffolo - Season 17 Queen of the Jungle

Andrew Whyment - Season 19 runner up

Dean Gaffney - Season 6 (5th place)

Gillian McKeith - Season 10 (8th place) - JOINED

When is I’m A Celebrity All Stars on TV?