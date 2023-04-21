All episodes of I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out of Here! are presented live from Australia (or Wales) by Ant and Dec. Footage filmed from the previous day in camp is also shown throughout the series with live trials also taking place.

However, the new All Stars series, filmed in South Africa will feature major changes to the format and to how the show's winner will be selected.

The All Star series airing next week will see previous contestants and some former Kings and Queens of the Jungle head to South Africa for the new spin-off show. Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson, and Shaun Ryder will join the show for its launch episode.

A further six contestants - Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo, Dean Gaffney, Joe Swash, Andy Whyment and Gillian McKeith - are also rumoured to be taking part later in the show. As always, presenting duo Ant and Dec will return to front the show, which will run for a two weeks, one week shorter than the original series.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars was filmed in South Africa last year

Is I’m A Celebrity All Stars live?

No, unlike the original show, All Stars was pre-recorded last year, with filming taking place in South Africa in July 2022. Ant and Dec shared snaps from last year's shoot at Kruger National Park, a game reserve in Africa located in Limpopo and Mpumalangato, South Africa, to their Instagram. The park is home to wild animals including the Big Five - lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffalo.

The series was actually filmed as a backup in case I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here couldn’t return to film in Australia in November due to Covid-19 restrictions. The 2020 and 2021 series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales because the pandemic prevented travel to Australia.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars cast

The All Stars series was set to air in November 2022 in the event that an Australian return was not an option. However, as Covid restrictions across the world were eased last year, I’m A Celebrity did film in Australia with Lioness Jill Scott becoming the latest Queen of the Jungle.

All Stars was then pushed back with plans to air in 2023 - the series will now premiere on Monday 24 April with a 90-minute special launch episode. The first episode of I’m a Celebrity… South Africa will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, April 24, opening with a 90-minute launch show. The series will run for two weeks, a slightly shorter run than usual.

Can you vote on I’m A Celebrity All Stars?