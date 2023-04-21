Netflix series The Diplomat features 'location porn' according to series star Keri Russell, and was filmed across London and Paris

Tense political thriller The Diplomat follows Kate Wyler, an American career diplomat, as she lands a high-profile job as ambassador to the UK at a time of major international crisis and as her relationship with her husband comes under increasing strain.

The series stars The Americans actress Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, who is known for his roles in Kaleidoscope and The Man in the High Castle, and Rory Kinnear of Years and Years and James Bond fame.

As well as the famous cast, the series also features an array of iconic locations and buildings across the eight episodes, showing off some of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

But first, a bit of housekeeping - this article looks at the filming locations of the 2023 Netflix series The Diplomat, not to be confused with the 2023 Alibi series of the same name starring Sophie Rundle and Steven Cree, which was set and filmed in Barcelona. This is everything you need to know about where Netflix’s The Diplomat was filmed:

The Diplomat was filmed at several iconic London locations

Where was The Diplomat filmed?

The Diplomat was filmed over six months from April to September 2022, with production mostly taking place in London.

The opening scenes take place in Washington DC as we are introduced to Kate in her political home before her big move to the UK. When Kate becomes the US ambassador, the action quickly moves to the UK, where we also meet the British Prime Minister, played by Rory Kinnear.

Many of the London scenes are set in and around Westminster, the heart of the British government, with filming taking place at King Charles Street, which is flanked on either side by government buildings and the Imperial War Museums. The first episode also includes scenes shot at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich - Kate lays a wreath at a memorial there. The College, a stunning example of Christopher Wren’s architecture, originally served as a naval hospital. It is now a World Heritage Site.

The finale of The Diplomat was shot in Paris

The US embassy, which can be found in real life on the south bank of the Thames in Nine Elms, also features in the series. The building is a striking glass cube structure set apart from nearby buildings and surrounded by its own pond and green space.

Scenes involving Kate and her husband Hal were shot at Wrotham Park, a grand 18th century country house in the London borough of Barnet. The gorgeous property has appeared in plenty of British films including The Riot Club, Jane Eyre, and Vanity Fair.

Winfield House, the US ambassador's official residence by Regent's Park, also features in the show, as does Chevening House in Kent - Chevening House is a large 17th century Grade I listed country house which is traditionally used by the Foreign Secretary.

For scenes set in the UK but outside London, much of the filming took place in the Cotswolds, a picturesque district in Gloucestershire featuring rows of thatched cottages, and rolling hills.

In the final episode of the series, Kate travels to Paris and many iconic locations from the city of love make an appearance. The trailer for the series sees Kate standing in front of the Louvre, France’s huge national art museum and gallery, which contains more than 480,000 works with an estimated combined value of more than $35 billion. Some of these brilliant pieces are seen in the series as filming also took place inside the galleries.

Speaking of the shoot, Kate Wyler actress Keri Russell told Newsweek: “London has a pretty fun wild scene. It’s not all pomp and circumstance, but that is absolutely one of the characters of the show. Even though there’s definitely location porn.”