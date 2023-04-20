In this week's Screen Babble, Alex reviews The Diplomat, Kelly recommends The Hunt for Raoul Moat, and Steven remembers Freaks and Geeks

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Steven has recently been to an anniversary screening of Krzysztof Kieślowski's Three Colours trilogy (his favourite was Red), while Alex has started watching the latest series of Barry. Kelly, once again, has watched more TV than both of us put together, and tells us what she thought of The Hunt for Raoul Moat, WACO: American Apocalypse, and Rise and Fall. Alex and Kelly also discuss the most recent episode of Succession, and try to answer whether that name on that piece of paper was crossed out or underlined.

Next, Alex takes a closer look at The Diplomat, a new political thriller landing on Netflix on Thursday 13 April. The series stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, a career civil servant used to behind the scenes work suddenly asked to take on a much more high-profile role as ambassador to London after an unexplained attack. It’s one of Alex’s favourite Netflix series of the year so far, and comes heavily recommended this week.

Finally, Steven brings us back to the future with his retrospective on Freaks and Geeks. It stars more-or-less every major comic actor of the next fifteen years, but ended up cancelled by the end of its first series – what happened? Is it still worth watching?

Listen to Screen Babble #22 here…

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

The Hunt for Raoul Moat is available to stream on ITVX

The Diplomat is available to stream on Netflix (and Alibi’s The Diplomat is available to stream on UKTV)

Freaks and Geeks is available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video and ITVX

Succession and Barry are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Yellowjackets and Wolf Pack are available on Paramount+

Ted Lasso is available on Apple TV+

Rise and Fall is available on Channel 4 (the new name of All4, confusingly)

Screen Babble: how to follow the show