Janice Dickinson suffered a head injury during her appearance on I’m A Celebrity's 2023 All Stars series in South Africa

Janice Dickinson leaves I'm A Celeb all stars (Getty Images)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa contestant Janice Dickinson has been forced to leave the South African jungle on medical grounds. The former model was rushed to hospital whilst filming the new All Stars series after suffering an accident which resulted in a head injury.

Dickinson was runner-up on her first appearance on the show in 2007 but she will not be appearing in any more episodes in the all-star series. What happened to Dickinson during her appearance on I’m A Celeb All Stars - and where is she now? Here is everything you need to know.

What happened to Janice Dickinson?

Dickinson, 68, was rushed to hospital in the first week of filming for the pre-recorded All Star series in November 2022. She is believed to have tripped on a cable in the dark, which resulted in her hitting her head on the floor.

The former model sustained a head injury and a concussion after her fall and was treated for a fractured skull, according to reports.

A source told The Sun that the campmates were awoken in the middle of the night by a “sickening thud”. Dickinson was found with blood gushing from her head wound, a black eye, bruised cheeks, a split lip and fractures to her hands.

One contestant said: “It was terrifying. Everyone was woken by a sickening thud. A few of the campmates ran towards the noise and found Janice face down. She seemed to be semi-conscious on the ground.

“Blood was gushing from her head and she was covered in dirt and dust. The on-set medics are very good but this needed her going to a fully equipped hospital.”

How is Janice Dickinson now?

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa was filmed in November 2022 and Janice Dickinson has made a full recovery from her injuries since the incident.

As of April 2023, the former model is back living in New York where she has continued to share videos on her Instagram page in which she judges runway models on their catwalks.

Who is Janice Dickinson?

Dickinson is an American model, TV personality and businesswoman.

She rose to fame by becoming one of the first ever supermodels during the 1970s and 1980s. She later branched out into TV and served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model between 2003 and 2006.

Dickinson opened a modelling agency in 2005 which was documented during the reality TV series called Janice Dickinson Modelling Agency, which ran from 2006 to 2008.

In the UK, Dickinson is best known by audiences for starring in the seventh series of I’m A Celeb where she quickly became a fan favourite, finishing as runner-up behind Christopher Biggins.

Throughout the course of her life, the 68 year old has been married four times - first to Ron Levy, whom she married in 1977 and divorced in 1979, then Simon Fields from 1987 to 1993, then Alan B Gersten from 1995 to 1996 and finally to Rocky Gerner, whom she tied the knot with in 2016 and remains married to now.

