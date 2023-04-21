I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is returning to our screens next week, but it is not going to be what fans typically expect from the ITV reality series as instead it will be a brand-new all-stars spin-off. Set in the sun-baked tropical lands of South Africa, the contestants the world loved and loathed over the last couple of years are returning for one more round of Bushtucker Trials.

From Countdown's Carol Vorderman, to Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, as well as Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo and boxer Amir Khan, the series boasts a familiar cast of characters that brought viewers some of I'm A Celeb's most iconic moments of yesteryear. All hosted by the fan-favourite duo of Ant & Dec.

ITV teased: "They survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving."

I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air on ITV1 and ITX with the first episode scheduled to hit the small screen on Monday, 24 April. In what might be a shock to viewers, all the episodes of the series are pre-recorded, which means that the public will not have the opportunity to vote for who they want to become the first I'm A Celebrity Legend or take on the trials and tribulations of a Bushtucker Trial.

Ahead of the debut of I'm A Celebrity South Africa, where has it been filmed? Here is a breakdown of all the known filming locations for the ITV show.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2023 filming locations

I'm A Celebrity South Africa is filmed in Kruger National Park, which is renowned for being one of the largest game reserves in Africa and is located in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. It has been commonly used for international version's of I'm A Celebrity, such as for Australian, French, German, Hungarian, Romanian and Danish audiences.

Located just 250 miles from Johannesburg, it covers an area of 7,500 square miles. While this is not the first time the UK's celebrities have ventured away from Australia, given their foray to Wales and it's Gwrych Castle during the Covid-19 pandemic, ITV has described this new environment as "harsher and more unforgiving".

I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2023 contestants - full list

I'm A Celebrity South Africa airs on ITV1 and ITVX and starts on Monday, 23 April - Credit: ITV

The first nine all-star campmates have been confirmed at the time of publication. ITV has teased that plenty more will arrive over the course of the show, but have not confirmed their identities.