I’m a Celebrity has returned to ITV

Ant and Dec are the iconic faces of ITV’s hit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here series.

The presenting duo are synonymous with the popular reality show, alongside the jungle and famous faces eating the intimate parts of animals. But have you ever wondered how much they earn from appearing on the show?

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returned to ITV on Sunday (6 November). It will continue for three weeks in total as the likes of Boy George, Matt Hancock and more compete for the title of king or queen of the jungle.

Ant and Dec have presented the series for over 20 years, as well as being on host duty for a number of other ITV series. Including Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and many more.

During their time in the jungle, the presenters look set to make an eye-watering sum. But how much do they get paid for I’m a Celebrity? Here’s all you need to know:

How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I’m a Celebrity?

The comedy duo have hosted the ITV series for almost every season since it launched in 2002. The only time that Ant and Dec haven’t been hosts was in 2018, when Dec hosted the programme with Holly Willoughby.

The change in presenting team was a result of Ant taking a year-long break from TV. He returned to presenting duties for the 2019 series.

Ant and Dec have a “golden handcuff” deal with ITV, Capital.fm report. The £40m deal means that the presenters only do TV work for the network.

It is said that the duo earn £3.3M a month for their presenting work with ITV. However the deal is paid in one giant sum, meaning all their presenting work including I’m a Celeb and Saturday Night Takeaway are paid together and they don’t have separate salaries for the different shows.

The Daily Star reported that pair earn an eye-watering £12,000 per day during the presenting of I’m a Celebrity. It is not bad work if you can get it!

Ant and Dec attend the National Television Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on September 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

How much are Ant and Dec worth?

The presenters are said to be worth around £62M each! Chronicle Live report however that Ant went through an expensive divorce with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Dec are said to have invested part of their fortunes into properties. The duo are reported to have individual portfolios worth £10M each.

It has not all been plain sailing with their investments however. The pair are said to have lost £2.5M when a luxury apartment complex in the Algarve collapsed.

Chronicle Live also reports that Ant and Dec have both insured their deals with ITV against the other’s death. This is said to be worth around £1M each.

When did Ant and Dec start presenting I’m a Celebrity?

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here debuted on ITV in September 2002. The show later moved to the winter in following seasons.

Ant and Dec were the presenters for the first series and have continued to present it through to 2022. The only exception coming in 2018 when Ant was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.