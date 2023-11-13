Nigel Farage is likely the highest paid I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant of all time, reportedly earning more than four times Matt Hancock's fee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nigel Farage has arrived in Australia and is set to join the cast of I’m a Celebrity 2023 when the series launches on ITV this Sunday (November 19). The controversial politician, who has sparked a potential boycott of the series, is estimated to be the highest paid star ever to take part in the show.

Whilst his salary has not been confirmed, the MailOnline say he is believed to have commanded a £1.5 million fee for his role in the series, which is more than double the next best paid contestant in I’m a Celeb’s 21-year history. Like Alan Partridge, perhaps Farage is finally bouncing back, following his resignation as Reform UK leader two years ago, and his recent NatWest de-banking debacle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his own show on GB News, plus a £73,000 pension for his time as an MEP due in four years, and now a massive payday from ITV he should once again have enough money for a Coutts account. As he prepares to head into the jungle, we look back at the other highest-paid I'm a Celeb alumni, from Matt Hancock to Noel Edmonds.

Nigel Farage is estimated to earn £1.5 million from I'm a Celebrity

Nigel Farage £1.5 million

At more than 40 times the average UK salary, Farage has done well to bag such a huge sum for what will be, at most, a three week camping trip. The average UK worker would earn about £2,000 in the same span of time. He may not prove to be worth his money though, as fans have pledged to boycott the series due to his involvement.

Noel Edmonds £600,000

For five years, Edmonds was the biggest earner in I’m a Celeb history, making £600,000 for his turn on the show, which lasted just over a week. The Deal or No Deal host entered the jungle as a mystery late arrival on day five, but was voted out just eight days later.

Caitlyn Jenner £500,000

American royalty-adjacent, Caitlyn Jenner, the ex-husband of Kris Jenner and father to Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn made headlines when she transitioned in 2015. It was no surprise that when she appeared on I’m a Celeb in 2019 she would command a massive salary, and she proved popular too, lasting until day 20 when she was voted out in sixth place.

Harry Redknapp - £500,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legendary football manager Harry Redknapp won over fans of the show in 2018 when he entered the jungle on a mega half-million deal. He went on to win the series, being crowned King of the Jungle, whilst presenter Emily Atack, who earned less than a tenth of Redknapp’s pay packet, came in second place.

Katie Price made £450,000 from her second stint on I'm a Celebrity in 2009

Boy George - £500,000

Boy George proved to be a controversial appointment in last year’s series, though somewhat overshadowed by Hancock’s involvement. The Karma Chameleon singer notoriously falsely imprisoned a male escort by handcuffing him to a wall, and ITV met some backlash for paying the star such a handsome sum to feature in the series.

Katie Price - £450,000

Former glamour model Katie Price is the only celeb to have been in the jungle on two different seasons - first in 2004, when she met future husband Peter Andre, and again in 2009. She made considerably more than the £65,000 her fellow campmates were paid in 2009, despite a clause in her contract stating she would spend a week less in the jungle.

Ian Wright - £400,000

Football pundit Ian Wright was in the jungle the same year as Caitlyn Jenner, making it an expensive year for producers, though he didn’t earn as much as The Kardashians star, and was voted off two days before her, Wright remains among the 10 highest paid contestants in I’m a Celeb history.

Amir Khan - £400,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boxer Amir Khan is tied with Wright for seventh place in I’m a Celeb earnings, though when he entered the jungle in 2017, he was the highest paid male to have taken part in the show. His paycheque pales in comparison to his reported £65 million-plus career earnings but by reality TV standards it remains an impressive sum.

Matt Hancock - £320,000