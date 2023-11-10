Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I'm a Celebrity 2023 is back, with the first contestants already spotted making their way to Australia. The reality TV series which sees famous faces take part in bush tucker trails will be returning to our screens next week (November 19).

The I'm a Celeb line-up has officially been confirmed, with celebrities including Jamie-Lynn Spears, sister to pop sensation Britney Spears, This Morning's Josie Gibson and UKIP politician Nigel Farage preparing to enter the Jungle. Whilst, jockey Frankie Dettori was spotted travelling to Melbourne on Monday (November 6).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, where do the I'm a Celeb contestants stay, is it the same hotel as last year and where is I'm a Celebrity filmed? Here's everything you need to know.

I'm a Celebrity 2023: line-up

ITV have revealed the I'm a Celeb line-up for 2023. The contestants entering the jungle for 2023 are: Jamie-Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew, Nick Pickard, Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, Frankie Dettori, Nella Rose, Danielle Harold, Sam Thompson, Marvin Humes and Grace Dent.

I'm a Celeb: what hotel do they stay in?

The exact hotel where the celebrities will stay for I'm a Celeb 2023 has not been confirmed, but it's expected to be the same luxurious location as last year. In 2022, I'm a Celeb contestants stayed at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, which features: "a private saltwater lagoon, sandy beaches and an artificial reef with tropical fish." Prices listed on their website, start from £301 per night for a King Bed, Ocean View, Guest Room, with starting prices for the Presidential Suite at £1,643.

Where is I'm a Celebrity filmed?

I'm a Celebrity is filmed in Australia, around Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales. The jungle camp and filming studios are based in Dungay on Creek Road. From 2020 to 2021, I'm a Celebrity was filmed in Wales at Gwrych Castle, because of travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The reality show returned to Australia in 2022.

When does I'm a Celebrity start on ITV?