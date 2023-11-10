ITV have revealed the new I'm a Celeb line-up which includes Jamie-Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson

The countdown is on for the return of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. The reality TV show that puts celebrities in a jungle camp in Australia and makes them do bizarre trials for our entertainment is back.

ITV have confirmed the new I'm a Celeb line-up with famous faces including Jamie-Lynn Spears, sister to pop sensation Britney Spears, This Morning's Josie Gibson and UKIP politician Nigel Farage preparing to enter the Jungle.

So, what is the release date for I'm a Celeb 2023, how many episodes can you expect and will I'm a Celeb Jungle Club return? Here's everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity.

When is the release date for I'm a Celeb 2023?

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will be returning to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday November 19 at 9pm. The new series couldn't come at a better time, as it drops, just days after the Big Brother finale on Friday November 17.

Who is in the I'm a Celebrity line-up?

The I'm a Celeb line-up for 2023 has already been revealed, ITV confirmed the news on November 9. The contestants entering the jungle for 2023 are: Jamie-Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew, Nick Pickard, Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, Frankie Dettori, Nella Rose, Danielle Harold, Sam Thompson, Marvin Humes and Grace Dent.

I'm a Celebrity 2023: How many nights a week is it on?

In previous seasons I'm a Celebrity had an episode every night of the week and it's expected that I'm a Celeb 2023 will follow the same schedule. The reality TV series normally lasts for around three weeks with nightly episodes airing at 9pm.

Can you watch I'm a Celeb on ITVX?

I'm a Celebrity 2023 is available to watch on ITVX. Fans can either catch up on episodes that have already aired, or watch the show live on ITV's online streaming service.

Why was I'm a Celebrity Extra Camp cancelled?

I'm a Celebrity Extra Camp was a spin-off series that used to air after the I'm a Celeb episodes on ITV. The show began in 2015 and was hosted by Emily Atack, Joel Dommet and Adam Thomas. However, in 2020 ITV confirmed it was being axed. It was replaced by I'm a Celebrity The Daily Drop, however, this spin-off was also cancelled in 2021.

Will I'm a Celeb Jungle Club return?

From 2022, Ant and Dec have hosted I'm a Celeb Jungle Club, the spin-off saw the presenters offer juicy insights to camp life and take to Instagram for a Live with fans directly after I'm a Celeb episodes aired. It proved hugely popular with viewers as they could directly put their questions to Ant and Dec with the presenters offering their immediate hilarious reactions to episodes.

It is expected that I'm a Celeb Jungle Club will return, with a source telling The Sun: "Jungle Club proved to be hugely popular last year so it was a no-brainer to bring it back for round two."