Nigel Farage is reportedly set to be paid £1.5 million for his appearance on I’m A Celebrity 2023. If the fee is correct, this is believed to be three times the highest fee a celebrity would have received in the history of the show.

According to the Daily Mail, it is Georgia Toffolo, former Made in Chelsea star, and ‘Queen of the Jungle,’ who is behind the deal. The article reported that“Today she’s on her way to becoming a super-agent after founding her own agency which, after just three years of trading, now has a turnover of millions of pounds a year. Indeed, the Farage contract could net her 20 percent of the fee, which would mean £300,000 winging its way into her bank account.”

It will be interesting to see whether Nigel Farage will be joined by any of his children when he joins his campmates on I’m A Celebrity 2023. Nigel has been married twice, his first wife was Gráinne Hayes. The couple reportedly met in 1985 when Nigel Farage was admitted to hospital after being hit by a car in Kent after a night out. Gráinne was a nurse in the hospital. The Sun reported that “He sustained severe injuries and was told he may lose his leg and Hayes nursed him.”

Nigel and Gráinne were married in 1988 but divorced in 1999. They share two sons together, Thomas and Samuel. Nigel went on to marry German born Kirsten, the couple reportedly met in Frankfurt and married after his divorce from Gráinne. They have two children together, Victoria and Isabelle, but are believed to have been living ‘separate lives’ for years. Nigel no longer lives at their previous family home in Kent.

Is Nigel Farage single?