Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Dame Sue Carr named Lady Chief Justice
Gatwick cancels 150 flights as cap extended for two more weeks
Last month ties for UK's hottest September on record
Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee dies aged 79
HS2 northern leg to be scrapped - reports
How to watch BBC's Panorama special as subject finally revealed

Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo is reportedly dating BrewDog boss James Watt, how much is he worth?

James Watt, the founder of craft beer company BrewDog was reportedly set up on a blind date with Georgia Toffolo over the summer

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Georgia Toffolo attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Georgia Toffolo attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Georgia Toffolo attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Georgia Toffolo is reportedly dating James Watt, the founder of craft beer company BrewDog. According to The Scottish Sun, “The Scots founder of the craft beer brand was set up on a blind date with the Made In Chelsea star, 28, over the summer. It was supposedly the idea of a mutual friend who thought the pair would hit it off.”

Before ‘dating’ James Watt, Georgia Toffolo, who won 'I'm A Celebrity', in 2017, was involved in an on-off four year relationship with George Cottrell but is believed to have split from him in February 2023. She was however spotted enjoying his company in London’s Mayfair in May of this year. 

The Daily Mail reported in May 2023 that “George-whose mother, the model Fiona Cottrell once went out with King Charles-spent eight months in jail in the U.S. in 2016 in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. He is said to have a fortune of £300 million."

Most Popular

How much is BrewDog founder James Watt worth?

In 2020, Forbes reported that BrewDog was valued at about $2 billion and that “Watt’s 24% stake in the company is worth some $480 million, his cofounder Martin “Dickie’s 20% around $400 million.” In January 2023, James Watt revealed that he had been diagnosed with autism. 

ELLON, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: BrewDog founder James Watt packs hand sanitizer being produced at the plant on April 03, 2020 in Ellon, Scotland. Scotland based brewery BrewDog have adapted their production to develop and produce hand sanitizer to donate to various charities across the UK as well as the NHS working throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 50,000 lives and infecting over 1 million people. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)ELLON, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: BrewDog founder James Watt packs hand sanitizer being produced at the plant on April 03, 2020 in Ellon, Scotland. Scotland based brewery BrewDog have adapted their production to develop and produce hand sanitizer to donate to various charities across the UK as well as the NHS working throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 50,000 lives and infecting over 1 million people. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
ELLON, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: BrewDog founder James Watt packs hand sanitizer being produced at the plant on April 03, 2020 in Ellon, Scotland. Scotland based brewery BrewDog have adapted their production to develop and produce hand sanitizer to donate to various charities across the UK as well as the NHS working throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 50,000 lives and infecting over 1 million people. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Times reported that “The co-founder of the craft beer firm said he sought specialist help after he was described as ‘semi-autistic’ in the wake of allegations that he presided over a ‘toxic’ work culture. The 40-year old has now been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which causes people to be restless and impulsive, and Asperger syndrome, a form of autism."

Related topics:BrewdogChelseaAutismLondon