Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo is reportedly dating BrewDog boss James Watt, how much is he worth?
James Watt, the founder of craft beer company BrewDog was reportedly set up on a blind date with Georgia Toffolo over the summer
Former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Georgia Toffolo is reportedly dating James Watt, the founder of craft beer company BrewDog. According to The Scottish Sun, “The Scots founder of the craft beer brand was set up on a blind date with the Made In Chelsea star, 28, over the summer. It was supposedly the idea of a mutual friend who thought the pair would hit it off.”
Before ‘dating’ James Watt, Georgia Toffolo, who won 'I'm A Celebrity', in 2017, was involved in an on-off four year relationship with George Cottrell but is believed to have split from him in February 2023. She was however spotted enjoying his company in London’s Mayfair in May of this year.
The Daily Mail reported in May 2023 that “George-whose mother, the model Fiona Cottrell once went out with King Charles-spent eight months in jail in the U.S. in 2016 in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. He is said to have a fortune of £300 million."
How much is BrewDog founder James Watt worth?
In 2020, Forbes reported that BrewDog was valued at about $2 billion and that “Watt’s 24% stake in the company is worth some $480 million, his cofounder Martin “Dickie’s 20% around $400 million.” In January 2023, James Watt revealed that he had been diagnosed with autism.
The Times reported that “The co-founder of the craft beer firm said he sought specialist help after he was described as ‘semi-autistic’ in the wake of allegations that he presided over a ‘toxic’ work culture. The 40-year old has now been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which causes people to be restless and impulsive, and Asperger syndrome, a form of autism."