James Watt, the founder of craft beer company BrewDog was reportedly set up on a blind date with Georgia Toffolo over the summer

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Georgia Toffolo attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Georgia Toffolo is reportedly dating James Watt, the founder of craft beer company BrewDog. According to The Scottish Sun, “The Scots founder of the craft beer brand was set up on a blind date with the Made In Chelsea star, 28, over the summer. It was supposedly the idea of a mutual friend who thought the pair would hit it off.”

Before ‘dating’ James Watt, Georgia Toffolo, who won 'I'm A Celebrity', in 2017, was involved in an on-off four year relationship with George Cottrell but is believed to have split from him in February 2023. She was however spotted enjoying his company in London’s Mayfair in May of this year.

The Daily Mail reported in May 2023 that “George-whose mother, the model Fiona Cottrell once went out with King Charles-spent eight months in jail in the U.S. in 2016 in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. He is said to have a fortune of £300 million."

How much is BrewDog founder James Watt worth?

In 2020, Forbes reported that BrewDog was valued at about $2 billion and that “Watt’s 24% stake in the company is worth some $480 million, his cofounder Martin “Dickie’s 20% around $400 million.” In January 2023, James Watt revealed that he had been diagnosed with autism.

ELLON, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: BrewDog founder James Watt packs hand sanitizer being produced at the plant on April 03, 2020 in Ellon, Scotland. Scotland based brewery BrewDog have adapted their production to develop and produce hand sanitizer to donate to various charities across the UK as well as the NHS working throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 50,000 lives and infecting over 1 million people. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)