Viewers will be catching up with the cast in SW3 as early as next week

Made in Chelsea will be returning to our screens in 2023. The E4 reality show will once again be bringing us the gossip of some of Chelsea’s most well-to-do socialites.

The cast are back in SW3 following the series most recent edition Made in Chelsea: Bali. As well as lasting 25 seasons, the popular reality series has brought us plenty of spin-off shows including: Made In Chelsea: South of France, Made In Chelsea: Ibiza, Made In Chelsea: Mallorca, and Made In Chelsea: Bonjour Baby.

There have been many cast changes over the years, with recent stars Miles Nazaire and Julius Cowdrey hinting they are leaving the show for good. So, when will Made in Chelsea be dropping, what is the new season all about and will Miles and Julius be back for it? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Made in Chelsea 2023?

The 25th season of Made in Chelsea will kick off on E4 on Monday 27 March at 9pm. E4 have shared on Twitter that episode 2 will be available to watch on All4 right after episode 1 has aired. In a post celebrating the return of the new series the caption reads: “7 DAYS TO GO. Drama and decadence can only mean one thing... #MadeInChelsea is BACK.”

What will the new season be about?

One thing we know for sure, there will be plenty of drama. Reported by The Tab, cast members including Nazaire and Ruby Adler gave fans a sneak peak behind filming from a masked ball scene in January. Sporting a lavender suit, Nazaire shared to his Instagram stories: “I am dressed to impress this morning because yeah, you guessed it. We’re back baby. Take that as you will. What does that mean? We’re back. You know what it means. You know what time it is.”

Cast of Made in Chelsea season 25 (Photo: Channel 4)

Who is in Made in Chelsea season 25?

The new series is expected to feature cast members including: Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Ruby Adler, Tristan Phipps and Sam Prince. New parents Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor, and married couple Ollie and Gareth Locke are also expected to return, with Ollie and Gareth sharing they are expecting twins via surrogate on social media in February.

Are Miles and Julius back for the new season?

Nazaire is returning for Made in Chelsea’s new season despite speaking about potentially leaving the series. In an interview on the Secure Insecure podcast, the 27-year-old explained: “I’ve done [Made in Chelsea] for five years plus now, and there’s new people on the show, and there are new people coming onto the show, and they’re very young and they’ve got the drive to be in all the drama.”

He continued: “I love it. I look at them and I think, ‘Oh my God, embrace it. Just have the best time.’ I remember the first three years of Chelsea was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. Even if I had arguments or stressful moments, I was like, ‘This is so fun, I’m on TV!’” Nazaire added: “I think, now, I’m not worried about having loads of screen time, I’m really not. I like the fact that now I’m now becoming one of the OGs.”

The reality TV star has previously opened up about the impact being on Made in Chelsea has on his personal life. Reported by OK, speaking on his Playtime podcast, he explained: “Recent times [on the show], I think I’ve had a bit of a backlash. A lot of people who know me, know that’s not a true representation of who I am. Doing a show for the last five years, and let’s be real, my “character” on the show has been the f*** boy. There’s a part of me that’s a bit sick of it.”

Julius Cowdrey has left Made in Chelsea (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

However, fellow cast member Julius Cowdrey has since confirmed he is leaving the show and will not feature in any new episodes. The reality star shared the news in February 2023. Reported by Grazia, Cowdrey revealed on the Secure Insecure podcast that online abuse helped him make the decision to leave. He explained: “Everything with Made In Chelsea is short-lived, nothing is long-term, apart from maybe the friendships you form. I looked at my life after I’d just turned 30 and I’d been to all these amazing countries for filming and thought, now is a good time for me to go.” He added: “I need to focus all my energies on things that actually I’m going to do for the rest of my life. I’m also in a relationship as well now and I’m really happy. Does my life exist on the show anymore? I don’t think it does.”

How to watch Made in Chelsea 2023

