The couple tied the knot at Spencer’s family estate in Scotland in June 2018

Spencer Matthews‘ documentary Finding Michael has officially launched on Disney+. The film will follow the former Made in Chelsea star as he travels to Mount Everest in search of his brother Michael who disappeared after climbing the mountain in 1999.

Matthews was best known for starring in the Channel 4 reality show from 2011 to 2015. Throughout his time on the series the reality TV star dated fellow cast members including Louise Thompson, Stephanie Pratt, Lucy Watson, Lauren Frazer-Hutton, and Caggie Dunlop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Matthews has been out of the dating game since 2017. So, is Spencer Matthews married, who is his wife Vogue Williams and do they have children? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Spencer Matthers married?

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews is married to Irish model and TV personality Vogue Williams. The couple have nearly been together for six years, after meeting at the Austrian training camp for Channel 4 show The Jump in January 2017.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 in February (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Vogue Williams?

Williams is a model and Irish media personality who is best known for competing in Dancing with the Stars, Stepping Out and winning Bear Grylls: Mission Survive in 2015. She boasts a large presence on social media with one million followers on Instagram. She regularly showcases snapshots of her life, including her relationship with Matthews and their children.

Williams is also known for her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me which she hosts alongside Joanne McNally and the podcast she does with her husband, called Spencer & Vogue which sees the couple let listeners into their daily lives. They also starred in the reality TV series Spencer, Vogue and Baby too which aired for one series on Channel 4 and followed them as they embraced parenthood for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When did they get married?

The couple tied the knot in June 2018, just over a year after meeting. Their wedding was held at the Glen Affric Estate in Cannich, Scotland which belongs to the Matthews family. Their ceremony took place on the banks of a picturesque loch, the best man was Matthews’ brother James who is married to Pippa Middleton.

Reported by Hello Magazine, Matthews described their wedding as “a family affair”. He said: “It has gone down with many as the best wedding they’ve ever been to. It was a family affair in the middle of nowhere and it felt very secluded. We were surrounded by the people we love.” Williams continued: “It’s one of our favourite places – it’s magical – and the wedding was exactly what we wanted: private and quiet, with just close family and friends.”

Here is the relationship timeline for Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams:

January 2017 - Spencer and Vogue meet at the Austrian training camp for Channel 4 show The Jump.

- Spencer and Vogue meet at the Austrian training camp for Channel 4 show The Jump. February 1, 2018 - Spencer proposes to Vogue during a production of the Lion King in London.

- Spencer proposes to Vogue during a production of the Lion King in London. March 18, 2018 - They announce they are expecting their first child.

- They announce they are expecting their first child. June 9, 2018 - The couple get married at the Matthews Family Glen Affric Estate in Cannich, Scotland.

- The couple get married at the Matthews Family Glen Affric Estate in Cannich, Scotland. September 2018 - Their first child Theordore is born.

- Their first child Theordore is born. July 2020 - Daughter Gigi is born.

- Daughter Gigi is born. April 2022 - Son, Otto James is born.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do they have children?

The couple have three children, four-year-old son Theordore, two-year-old daughter Gigi and Otto James who was born in April 2022.

During an interview with Hello Magazine in June 2022, Williams revealed that the couple “might end up with four” children. She said: “I never rule anything out but I think we might end up with four. Right now we are very content with three but I love the newborn stage so much. This last pregnancy wasn’t the most enjoyable as I experienced a lot of sickness, particularly towards the end. Everyone has been different but I wouldn’t change anything for the world. Time will tell but I know we’ll never have more than four... I don’t think!”

Where can I watch Spencer Matthews Finding Michael documentary?

Finding Michael is available to watch now on Disney+. The documentary follows the former Made in Chelsea star as he travels to Mount Everest in search of his brother Michael who disappeared climbing the mountain in 1999.

Advertisement

Advertisement