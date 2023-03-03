Spencer Matthews searches for his missing brother on Mount Everest in new Disney+ documentary

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews is embarking on a gut-wrenching journey to climb Mount Everest and recover the body of his older brother Michael which has been missing for over 23 years.

At the time, a 22-year-old Michael had become the youngest Briton to ever climb Mount Everest. However, on the way down from the summit he disappeared and was presumed dead. His body has never been recovered since the incident in 1999.

Matthews is teaming up with Disney + to document his journey as he looks to find his brother and return the body back to his family. But what can we expect from the Spencer Matthews documentary? Here is everything you need to know

Finding Michael release date

Finding Michael is available for viewers to stream on Disney+ and it was released on the streaming platform on Friday 3 March. A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 a month. Alternatively you can purchase an annual subscription for £79.90 and get 12 months for the price of 10.

What is Finding Michael about?

Spencer Matthews is aiming to recover the body of his older brother Michael which has been missing for over 23 years. (Getty Images)

Finding Michael is a documentary with Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews which documents his journey to Mount Everest to find his brother who disappeared whilst climbing the mountain 23 years prior.

Disney Plus says: “In 1999, Michael Matthews became the youngest Brition to summit Mount Everest. But three hours after he reached the top of the world, aged just 22, he disappeared into blinding snow and his body has never been recovered.”

Who features in the documentary?

Spencer Matthews is accompanied on his mission by Nirmal Purja MBE - the world record holder for climbing all 14 mountains in the fastest time. Survivalist Bear Grylls and Canadian climber Dave Rodney, who had been on the expedition with Michael, also feature in the film.

Rodney described Michael as the “best mate” he could have hoped for on the mountain.

Rodney said: “I’m so glad Spencer and Bear and the crew have filmed something that I think is going to be not only legendary, it will touch absolutely everyone who’s experienced grief and loss and help them through that process.”

Ahead of the documentary Matthews posted on Instagram: “Thanks to all of the incredible people that have worked so hard on this project over the last two years - This journey has been so helpful to me for so many reasons…