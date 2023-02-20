Lee Whitlock is best known for roles in Grange Hill, Shine on Harvey Moon and Sweeny Todd

Lee Whitlock is best known for his roles in Grange Hill and Eastenders. (YouTube)

Grange Hill and Sweeny Todd star Lee Whitlock has died aged 54.

The actor’s representatives at Urban Collective confirmed the news on social media. A tweet from the agency on Monday 20 February said: “Saddened by the death of our former client Lee Whitlock.

It added: “Lee was a great character & a great actor who has left a legacy of brave & groundbreaking work achieved at a particularly young age. Lee was hugely entertaining, funny & positive to work with, and condolences to his family & friends. RIP.”

Whitlock shot to fame as a childhood actor during the early 1980s and he enjoyed a long and successful career in the film and TV industry which spanned over four decades. Here we take a look back at some of Lee Whitlock’s biggest acting roles as thousands flock to social media to pay tribute to the popular actor.

Who was Lee Whitlock?

Lee Whitlock was an English television and film actor from London. Whitlock made his acting debut at the age of 12 when he featured in the well known British drama series The Gentle Touch.

As a teenager he appeared in Shine on Harvey Moon, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Dramarama and Starting Out. The young actor landed his first major role in 1989 when he signed on to Young Charlie Chaplin by Bazz Taylor, playing the role of Charlie’s elder brother, Sydney Chaplin.

Further success followed and Whitlock went on to play the role of Bevis Loveday in the long running school drama Grange Hill. Whitlock also starred in shows such as EastEnders, A Touch of Frost, The Detectives, Silent Witness, Casualty, London’s Burning and The Bill.

Whitlock later appeared as a policeman alongside leading actors Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter in the 2007 flick Sweeney Todd: The Demon Of Fleet Street.

Tribute to Lee Whitlock

Thousands of people have paid tribute to Lee Whitlock on social media since his death.

English TV actor and director Adam Lancel tweeted: “I was always a fan of Lee Whitlock since Shine on Harvey Moon. Through his film and TV career. I love his work as did millions. It was a joy to work with him twice and to know him as a funny, gentle, lovely man. And fantastic actor. Gone far too soon.”

One user tweeted: “Saddened to hear that the actor Lee Whitlock has died at the age of 54. I loved him in Shine on Harvey Moon, he did every TV show you can think of. For a generation he was the loveable cheeky cockney scamp and we won’t forget him. May he rest in peace.”

Another fan added: “A legacy to be proud of. Condolences to his family and sending love to all.”