Willis’ former wife Demi Moore and current wife issued a joint statement about the actor’s health condition on social media

Bruce Willis’ family have confirmed the actor has been diagnosed with dementia.

The A-List Hollywood star who is best known for his role in action movies such as “Die Hard”, and “Pulp Fiction” retired from acting in 2022 after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with aphasia which impacted his speech.

In a joint statement on social media his former wife Demi Moore and current wife, Emma Heming Willis confirmed that this condition has progressed, with Willis now being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Their s: “Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

Willis has been married to the former model since 2009, with the couple sharing two children. But, who is Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis?

Emma Heming is a British, American model who was born in Malta to a Guyanese mother and an English father. She was discovered after her mother entered her into “The British Elle Supermodel” competition when she was 15-years-old.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have been married since 2009 (Photo: Getty Images)

As a model she walked runways in New York, Paris and Milan for brands including Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, Emanuel Ungaro, Dior, and Victoria’s Secret. After her model career ended she went into business, creating a shoe accessory, home fragrance and cosmetics line. She has been married to Hollywood A-lister Bruce Willis for 14 years after the pair met at a mutual trainer’s gym. They have two daughters together: Mabel Ray who was born in 2012 and Evelyn Penn who was born in 2014.

When did they get married?

Willis and Heming have been married for 14 years. The couple who share a 23 year age difference tied the knot on 21 March 2009 in a ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands. It was not legally binding so they had a civil wedding six days later in Beverly Hills.

What has she said about Bruce Willis’ condition?

Heming shared a post to Instagram on 16 February sharing that her husband had been diagnosed with dementia. The actor had been diagnosed with aphasia almost one year ago, however his family confirmed in a statement that his condition had progressed and the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Their statement said: “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

When did Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorce?

Willis had previously been married to the actress Demi Moore, the couple met at the “Stakeout” movie premiere in 1987, marrying the same year on 21 November. They had three children together Rumer, who was born in 1988, Scout born in 1991, and Tallulah in 1994.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore at Planet Hollywood (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

They announced their separation after 11 years of marriage on 24 June 1998. Their divorce was finalised on 18 October 2000. Despite the split the couple remained friends and co-parented their children together. Reported by US Magazine, in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2000, Willis opened up about how “very close” the pair remained following their divorce. Willis said: “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realise we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside.”

How many children does Bruce Willis have?

Willis has five daughters from two marriages. His first three daughters, Rumer (34), Scout (31) and Tallulah (29) are from his first marriage with Moore, whilst his youngest two daughters Mabel Ray (10) and Evelyn Penn (8) are from his marriage to Heming.

Bruce Willis with his daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout in 2006 (Photo: Getty Images)