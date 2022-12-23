The news comes just nine months after the family revealed the Die Hard actor had been living with aphasia

Rumer Willis has revealed she is expecting her first child on Instagram. The eldest daughter of Demi Moore (Ghost) and Bruce Willis (Die Hard) confirmed the news by sharing a black and white photo of her bump alongside musician boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

The announcement comes just nine months after the family revealed the Die Hard actor had been living with aphasia and would be “stepping away” from acting.

Moore shared a post on Instagram, celebrating the news, declaring she was: “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

On Tuesday (20 December), the trailer for one of the last movies Willis will star in, Detective Knight: Independence, was released by Lionsgate.

So, what has Bruce Willis said about being a grandfather? Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Rumer Willis?

Rumer is the oldest daughter of actress Demi Moore, and ex-husband Willis, who split in 2000. The 34-year-old actress has appeared in movies including: Hostage, The House Bunny, Sorority Row and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In 2015 she competed and won season 20 of ABC‘s “Dancing with the Stars” and made her Broadway debut in “Chicago” as Roxie Hart in September of the same year.

Since 2020, she has been in a relationship with musician Derek Richard Thomas who is the frontman for the band Vista Kicks.

Rumer Willis has announced that she is expecting her first child (Photo: Getty Images)

What has she said about her pregnancy?

Rumer announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram on Wednesday (21 December). The 34-year-old shared the news along with a black and white photo of her and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas kissing her bump.

Moore also shared the same photos in a post on Instagram, alongside the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

In a second Instagram post on Thursday, which included a photo of Rumer getting an ultrasound Moore added: “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!”

What has Bruce Willis said?

Willis has not commented publicly on his daughter’s pregnancy, but People reported a source had told them the actor was “happy about becoming a grandpa.” They added: “He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together.”

The source also touched on Willis spending more time with his family since announcing he was retiring from acting, stating: “Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more.”

In November 2020, during a discussion on The Talk, Rumer shared her father’s hopes to become a grandfather, revealing that the actor had put “pressure” on her to have “a son” during lockdown.

She said: “Over the quarantine, he was like, ‘So I’d like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group,’” explaining: “It’s a lot of women, obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom. There’s just a lot of female energy. Even then, I’m like, ‘OK, I want to make sure who I do that with.’ ”

She continued, “But it’s important to wait. I think it’s so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, then building a real foundation.”

What is Bruce Willis’ illness aphasia?

In March 2022, the actor announced that he was retiring due to having the condition aphasia. Rumer shared a statement on Instagram at that time, which said: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.”

Aphasia is a condition which impacts your ability to communicate and according to the NHS, people with with the condition often have trouble understanding and using language, and struggle to read, write, type, speak and listen.

