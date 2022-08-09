The Two and a Half men actor shared his experiences during an interview with Bear Grylls

Ashton Kutcher has gushed about being ‘lucky to be alive’ after rare vasculitis affected his ability to see, walk and hear.

The Two and a Half Men actor, 44, from Iowa, shared his experience during an interview with Bear Grylls on the TV series Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vasculitis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of the blood vessels in response to an infection or injury.

Kutcher took to Twitter to reassure fans that he has “fully recovered” and plans to attend the 2022 New York Marathon.

Ashton Kutcher

Actor

Ashton Kutcher is an American actor

Ashton Kutcher is an American actor and producer who rose to fame during his time on That 70s Show.

Kutcher has had both a television and film career and is most known for his role in CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis have engaged in many philanthropic causes, including raising $35 million for the Ukrainian refugee efforts.

Age: 44

44 Born: February 7 1978

February 7 1978 Partner: Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis Children: Wyatt (seven) and Dimitri (five)

Wyatt (seven) and Dimitri (five) Location: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Wealth: $200 million

During his interview with Bear Grylls, actor Ashton Kutcher spoke about his health saying: “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing and knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.

“It took me like a year to like, build it all back up.

“You don’t really appreciate it til it’s gone, until you go ‘I don’t know if I’m ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.”

Connections

Topher Grace

Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

Topher Grace played the lead role in That 70s Show alongside Ashton Kutcher.

Grace is an American actor that has starred in Spider-Man 3 and In Good Company.

Ashton Kutcher and Topher Grace have reportedly reunited to reprise their previous roles in new sitcom That 90s Show.

Cameron Diaz

Ashton Kutcher and Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher have previously worked together in What Happens in Vegas.

Cameron Diaz is an American actress, model and author who is most known for her roles in The Mask and Charlie’s Angels.

After an eight year break from acting Diaz is back in new Netflix comedy Back in Action.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen starred alongside Ashton Kutcher in CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Sheen is an American actor that has also starred in Platoon and Major League.

In 2011, multiple personal scandals lead to Sheen being fired from the cast of Two and a Half Men.

Personal

Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been married since 2015 and have two children together.

The couple met on the cast of That 70s Show in 1998, where they played an on screen couple, but it took the pair nearly 15 years to start dating.

Mila Kunis is an American actress and since 1999 has voiced Meg Griffin on Fox’s Family Guy.

Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were married between 2005 and 2013.

The couple’s separation was very public with allegations that Kutcher had been cheating.

Demi Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis recently shared that Kutcher has stayed in touch with Willis’ daughters after they’re separation.

Brittany Murphy

Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher reportedly dated after starring in Just Married in 2002.

Kutcher had described their relationship at the time as “companionship” with neither one of the actors announcing if they were together.