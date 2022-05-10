The Games is an Olympic-style challenge show which originally ran for four series from 2003 to 2006

The Games has been revived this year and will see 12 new celebrities test themselves in an array of sports challenges from gymnastics to weight-lifting.

Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff will host the series with Chris Kamara as commentator.

The three best performing celebrities will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

Contestants on The Games

Who are the contestants in The Games?

Olivia Attwood

Attwood became famous through her appearance on the third series of dating show Love Island, where she coupled up with fellow islander Chris Hughes.

The pair came third in the series and continued dating after the show finished but split up in 2018.

Following her stint on Love Island, Attwood appeared on Celebs Go Dating and The Only Way is Essex.

She is now engaged to Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack, whom she had been in a relationship with prior to Love Island.

Phoenix Brown

Brown isan influencer and model - she began her modelling career in March 2021 in a campaign for George with Asda.

She is the daughter of Mel B AKA Sporty Spice and former Spice Girls backup dancer Jimmy Gulzar.

The Games marks Brown’s TV debut.

Kevin Clifton

Clifton is known for being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing from series 11 to 17.

He was previously married to fellow professional dancer Karen Hauer from 2015-2018.

Clifton came second in his first four seasons on the show and won the 16th season with his celebrity partner, presenter Stacey Dooley who later became his girlfriend.

Max George

George is a singer in Irish boyband The Wanted who were active from 2009-2014 and reformed in 2021 - fellow bandmate Tom Parker died from a brain tumour in March this year.

George also appeared on season 18 of Strictly Come Dancing and with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, and came in ninth place.

Chelcee Grimes

Grimes is a singer, songwriter, presenter and footballer, who has played for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Tranmere Rovers, Fulham, and Merseyrail Ladies.

She has written songs for artists such as Kesha, the Saturdays, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, and Olly Murs.

Grimes is also a contestant on endurance show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof which is airing now.

Josh Herdman

Herdman is an actor and MMA fighter best known for his role as Draco Malfoy’s sidekick Gregory Goyle in all eight Harry Potter films.

His other acting roles include playing Righteous in the 2018 Robin Hood film alongside Taron Egerton, PC Collins in crime miniseries White House Farm, and Eric Davidson in the drama series Marcella.

Christine McGuinness

McGuinness entered the world of beauty pageants and began a modelling career.

She was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Cheshire from 2018-2020, and took part in charity show Strictly The Real Monty in 2021.

She has been married to comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness since 2011.

Lucrezia Millarini

Millarini is a journalist and newsreader who has worked for ITV News since 2010, and on 9 April 2021, she announced the death of Prince Philip on ITV.

She took part in Dancing on Ice in 2020 with professional dancer Brendyn Hatfield and was the second to be eliminated.

Colson Smith

Smith played Craig Tinker, a police constable and son of Beth Sutherland, in Coronation Street since 2011, and has appeared in more than 500 episodes to date.

Colson also co-hosts the podcast Sofa Cinema Club with Coronation Street co-stars Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price - where the trio discuss a film they have watched together each week.

Wes Nelson

Another Love Island alum, Nelson took part in season four of the show, coupling up with Megan Barton-Hanson, coming in fourth place.

He took part in season 11 of Dancing on Ice with Vanessa Bauer, coming in second place.

Nelson released his debut single, See Nobody with Hardy Caprio in 2020.

Rebecca Sarker

Sarker is an Emmerdale star, appearing as Manpreet Sharma since 2018.

She also appeared in the BBC comedy series Twenty Twelve and crime drama series Dark Heart.

Ryan Thomas

Thomas played Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000-2016, appearing in more than 1,300 episodes.

He also played Rafael Humphries in Neighbours in 2018.

Thomas has been involved in several reality TV shows including Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, and Celebrity Big Brother season 22, which he won.

Who are the reserves?

Chloe Burrows

Burrows is another Love Islander who joined the show for season seven and was a runner up with Toby Aromolaran.

She is still with Toby and the couple moved in together in November last year.

Will Njobvu

Njobvu is a TV and radio presenter who hosts the Saturday morning show Capital XTRA.

He also presented the reality show behind the sceneds spin off The Masked Singer: Unmasked.

When is The Games on TV?

The first episode of The Games aired live on ITV on 9 May at 9pm with episodes being released nightly until 13 May.