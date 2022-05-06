Hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, The Games will also see Alex Scott as trackside reporter and Chris Kamara as commentator

The Games, a live sport challenge featuring different celebrities, is kicking off on ITV on Monday 9 May.

The series, which features famous faces like Love Island’s Olivia Atwood and Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton, will be broadcast live at 9pm each night from Monday to Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Games.

What is The Games?

The Games is a reality show centred on different sporting challenges, in which famous people compete against one another to win points – the eventual winners will get gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The show originally aired on Channel 4 for four seasons between 2003 and 2006, hosted by Jamie Theakstone. It’s now being revived by ITV, having been in development for some time - it was originally set to be staged in 2020, but was delayed by the coronavirus.

Who are the contestants?

L-R: Lucrezia Millarini, Wes Nelson, Josh Herdman, Phoenix Gulzar-Brown, Max George, Christine McGuinness, Kevin Clifton, Rebecca Sarker, Ryan Thomas, Chelcee Grimes, Colson Smith, and Olivia Attwood (Credit: Nicky Johnston/ITV)

There’s a total of twelve celebrities (six men and six women) taking part in The Games, with two winners set to be crowned at the end of the week.

The celebrities competing in ITV’s 2022 edition of The Games are:

Olivia Attwood, the former Love Island star

Phoenix Brown, an influencer and daughter of Mel B

Kevin Clifton, from Strictly Come Dancing

Max George, a singer and member of the band The Wanted

Chelcee Grimes, a footballer and songwriter

Josh Herdman, who starred in Harry Potter as Malfoy’s friend Gregory Goyle

Christine McGuinness, a model and author

Lucrezia Millarini, a newsreader

Colson Smith, of Coronation Street fame

Wes Nelson, another former Love Islander and musician

Rebecca Sarker, who stars in Emmerdale

Ryan Thomas, previously of Coronation Street and Neighbours

Who will win? Who knows! Probably it’ll be Kevin Clifton, maybe.

Who are the hosts?

The series will be hosted live by Holly Willoughby (This Morning, Dancing on Ice) and Freddie Flintoff (A League of Their Own, Top Gear).

It will also feature former footballer and presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter, and Chris Kamara as commentator.

What sports will they be doing?

The celebrities will be taking place in a mixture of different athletic, swimming, cycling, and gymnastic challenges across the course of the week.

Some specific challenges that they’ll be doing include hurdles, a 400m sprint, and mixed synchronised driving – though there’s obviously also a number of others planned too.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The Games starts on ITV on Monday 9 May, and continues nightly.

Episodes will also be available on ITV Hub (though not as a boxset from the first day, obviously, being that the series is broadcast live).

How many episodes is it?

There are five episodes of The Games, which will be broadcast at 9pm every night from Monday 9 May to Friday 13 May.

Each episode is an hour long (meaning that, with breaks, it’ll end after 10pm and push the news back a bit).

