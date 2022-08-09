After years of secretly suffering from excruciating pain, Alexandra Burke has received treatment for IBS

Alexandra Burke has told how she continuted to perform on stage, while experiencing excruciating abdominal pain, constipation and bloating that could be described as “crippling”.

The X Factor winner, 33, has become a household name, with performances in London’s West End and appearances on shows like, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

After years of suffering in silence, it was only last year that Alexandra felt her symptoms had reached such an intensity that she had no choice but to seek medical help.

“I was trying to ooze confidence but actually just wanted to curl up in a ball,” Alexandra told Mail Online.

Alexandra has been diagnosed with IBS, a condition which affects between 10 to 25 percent of the UK population.

The Bodyguard star admits that she’s amazed that she took this long to seek medical help for her symptoms, having tried previously to resolve the problems herself by making changes to her diet.

Alexandra continued: “As a person in the public eye, you want to uphold this perfect image.”

“All the signs were there, the pain, cramping and bloating which followed every meal — but I didn’t realise it was IBS.”

Having had no luck with a plant-based diet, Alexandra saw a doctor who prescribed a daily probiotic and within a fortnight all of her symptoms had reduced.

She has also taken on life coaching to better manage her worries.

The star, who became a mother last month, is no longer experiencing flare-ups and is back to feeling herself again.

What is IBS?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common condition that affects the digestive system. It causes symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation. These symptoms can come and go over time, and can last for days, weeks or months at a time.

Unfortunately, as there’s no cure, it can be a lifelong problem that impacts everyday life.

However, changes in diet and some medicines can help control the symptoms of IBS.

Alexandra Burke

Singer

Alexandra Burke is a British singer, songwriter and actress, who is best known for winning the fifth series of The X Factor.

Burke released her debut album, Overcome, in 2009, which hit number one on the UK Albums Chart.

The album became one of the most successful of that year, featuring chart-topping songs such as ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Bad Boys’, ‘All Night Long’ and ‘Start Without You.’

Just two years after winning the show, Burke won ‘Best Newcomer’ at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, ‘Best Female Artist’ at the BT Digital Music Awards, and Cosmopolitan’s award for ‘Ultimate UK Music Star.’

She has also been nominated for multiple other awards, including a MOBO Award, BRIT Award and MTV VMA.

Alexandra Burke inThe Bodyguard UK Tour which came to Eastbourne and Brighton, she also starred in musical Sister Act around the UK - Photo by Paul Coltas

In 2014, Alexandra made her West End debut, as a leading cast member in The Bodyguard at London’s Adelphi Theatre - taking over the lead role from Beverley Knight.

Two years later, she took on the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier in a new UK production of Sister Act The Musical.

In August of 2017, it was announced that Burke would be taking part in the 15th series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dancer, Gorka Márquez.

Burke and Márquez reached the finals of the competition, and finished in second place.

Age: 33

33 Born: Islington, London, on 25 August, 1988

Islington, London, on 25 August, 1988 Lives: Seven-bedroom property, worth £1.6 million in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

Seven-bedroom property, worth £1.6 million in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. Partner: Burke is in a relationship with footballer Darren Randolph

Burke is in a relationship with footballer Darren Randolph Children: Burke gave birth to a baby boy in July 2022.

Burke gave birth to a baby boy in July 2022. Wealth: £6.5 million

