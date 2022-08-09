After a 13-year conservatorship, the song will mark the return of ‘Oops I did it again’ singer Britney Spears

Britney Spears is set to make her return to music with a song featuring music icon Sir Elton John.

Rumours have been circulating that the pair have been collaborating ahead of the 40-year-old’s highly anticipated return to the industry, with sources calling the track the “sound of the summer”.

The release will be the first music from the Princess of Pop, since she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

Elton John took to Twitter to tease fans about the upcoming song that is speculated to be a new version of Tiny Dancer.

More information on the upcoming release is expected in the next week, a source has told PA News Agency.

Britney Spears

Singer

Britney Spears is a 90s pop music icon with hits such as Oops I did it again and Toxic

Britney Spears is an American singer and dancer, who was named ‘The Princess of Pop’, after reviving teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Spears has sold nearly 150 million records worldwide, which includes 70 million that she has sold in the United States alone.

In 2021, Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship, that had seen her father relinquish his control over her estate.

Age: 40

40 Born: December 2 1981

December 2 1981 Partner: Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari Children: Sam (16) and Jayden (15)

Sam (16) and Jayden (15) Location: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Wealth: $60 million

Britney Spears has not spoken about the collaboration with Elton John.

Instead, the singer has been giving insights into her personal life.

Speaking to her almost 42 million Instagram followers, Britney wrote: “... The conservatorship has only been over for eight months! Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING... are we equal now?

“As in equality?

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well. I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

Connections

Sir Elton John

Britney Spears and Elton John

The Rocketman icon is set to release new music with Britney Spears after teasing the song on Twitter.

Elton John has had a successful solo career since the early 1970s, releasing 31 albums since 1969.

John has received five Grammy awards, five Brit awards and a Disney Legends award over the span of his career.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Disney star Selena Gomez was recently seen in attendance at Britney Spears’ wedding.

The Only Murderers in the Building actress has had successful careers in both acting and music.

Gomez began her career on the children’s television series Barney and Friends before joining the Disney Channel line-up.

Madonna

Madonna and Britney Spears performing together in 2008

Britney Spears and Madonna shared an iconic kiss at the VMA’s in 2003.

Madonna is an American singer-songwriter who is referred to as the ‘Queen of Pop’ after her hits such as Material Girl and Like a Virgin.

The singer has achieved over 300 million sales worldwide and is the best selling female artist of all time.

Personal

Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears married her long term boyfriend Sam Asghari on 9 June 2022.

The pair first met on the set of her music video for ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016 and announced their relationship on Instagram in 2017.

Sam has supported Britney through the end of her conservatorship and has spoken out against Spears’ family trying to control their relationship.

Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears with Justin Timberlake

One of Britney’s more high profile relationships was with musician Justin Timberlake.

The pair were an iconic 1990s couple, dating each other from 1999 to 2000.

Justin’s first solo song “Cry Me a River” is written about his split from Britney Spears.

Jason Alexander

Britney’s first ex-husband Jason Alexander posed with two models

Britney Spears married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

This is however among the more short-lived celebrity marriages, as the couple annulled their vows after just 55 hours.