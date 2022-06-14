The pop singer’s first husband was charged with felony stalking after he live streamed his attempt to stop her wedding to Sam Asghari on Instagram

Britney Spears’ former husband has been charged with felony stalking after turning up unannounced at her home in Los Angeles and attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari .

Jason Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears in 2004 for a grand total of 55 hours, live streamed his efforts to disrupt the wedding on Instagram.

Who is Jason Alexander?

Jason Alexander was a childhood friend of Spears, who grew up with the singer in Louisiana before she became a worldwide celebrity.

Alexander was Spears’ first husband, a childhood friend whom she married in January 2004 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas , Nevada. At the time, both Spears and Alexander were 22-years-old.

However, after 55 hours of married life, Spears filed for annulment, stating in the petition that she “lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage”.

Exterior view of A Little White Chapel where recording artist Britney Spears and childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander were married early in the morning on January 03, 2004. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Their marriage was quickly annulled, with Spears’ attorney at the time, David Chesnoff, saying: “There is no marriage now.

“Jason agreed to this completely. They’ve made a wise decision. I know they care about each other. They are friends.”

Talking to Access Hollywood in an interview after the annulment, Alexander said: “It was just crazy, man.

“We were just looking at each other and said, “Let’s do something wild, crazy. Let’s go get married, just for the hell of it”.”

In the months after dissolving their marriage, Spears told E! that the marriage was just her “being silly”.

US singer Britney Spears performs in Rotterdam, 07 May 2004 during her sole concert in the Netherlands for her ‘The Onyx Hotel Tour.’ (Photo by -/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

She said: “It was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing, you know?

“And after partying, you know, you really don’t think about what you’re doing. So it was one of those things that were really silly.”

In July 2021, Alexander spoke further about the marriage in an episode of Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast, where he claimed that Spears had asked him to get married in a spur of the moment conversation.

He said: “We felt like this was a way that would bond us together, regardless of how far we are separated. We’re married. You can’t not let us reunite.”

Alexander claimed that, after the wedding at the chapel, they “consummated the marriage in the limousine on the way back to the hotel”.

Jason Alexander, the first ex-husband of singer Britney Spears, poses with two models as he arrives for the launch of the public opening of the Beverly Hills Pimps and Hos designer clothing store, 08 December 2006 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “Then we got back to the hotel, “Hey, guess what? We’re married!” and everybody freaked out and no one was happy. And I was like, “Oh, this is about to get interesting”.”

Alexander then continued on to say that he felt he was tricked into going through with the annulment.

He said: “So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage in the future if we felt the same way.”

He claimed that he was told he could remain in a relationship with Spears after the annulment was confirmed, and explained that his lawyers had said that he had 30 days to contest the annulment.

However, when those 30 days were up, he claimed that Spears’ phone number was suddenly no longer in service.

What happened at Britney Spears’ wedding?

On the day of Spears and Aghari’s wedding on Thursday 9 June, Alexander turned up at Spears’ home in Los Angeles where they were getting married.

He began live streaming on Instagram and, approaching the security, said that Spears had invited him to the event.

He said: “[Spears] is my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Jason Alexander told security that he was there to ‘crash the wedding’ (Photo: Instagram/@jason.allen.alexander)

After a struggle with security, Alexander was able to make it inside Spears’ home, where he continued to live stream from his phone.

Eventually Alexander was restrained and then arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department who responded to an incident of alleged trespassing.

The day after the wedding, Spears and Asghari obtained an emergency protective order in court against Alexander, according to Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart.

What has he been charged with?

Alexander has been charged with felony stalking following the incident at Spears’ wedding at her home in Los Angeles.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge as well as four misdemeanours at a court in Ventura County on Monday.

He faced two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and and one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the time of Alexander’s arrest, Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said that during an altercation with security officers, items had been broken.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Zadeh said: “[Alexander] was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security.

“An altercation occurred with the security officers and that’s where the battery occurred… and during the altercation an item was broken so that’s where the vandalism comes into play.

“And by being on private property, the trespass comes into play.”