During the interview Kevin Federline made comments about the singer’s use of Instagram and defended Spears’ controversial conservatorship

Britney Spears has hit out at her ex-husband Kevin Federline over claims he made about their sons during an upcoming ITV interview.

During clips released for the upcoming interview on Saturday 8 August, Federline commented on Spears’ Instagram use and made comments that her sons were estranged from her and did not attend her wedding to Sam Ashghari.

He also defended the star’s controversial conservatorship, which only ended in 2021 after 13 years.

In a statement on Instagram, the Toxic singer called out the “hurtful” comments and reflected on being “controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years.”

Here’s everything you need to know about what Kevin Federline has said about Britney Spears.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline pictured in 2006 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who is Kevin Federline?

Federline is the ex-husband of singer Britney Spears.

A back up dancer and musician, the pair married in 2004 and had two sons, Sean Preston, 16 and Jayden, 15.

They filing for a very public divorce in 200, with Federline winning custody of their sons in 2008 after Spears was placed under the controversial conservatorship.

Federline has been married to Victoria Prince since 2013 and has four other children with her and singer Shar Jackson.

Britney Spears enjoys a family outing with Jayden Federline and Maddie Aldridge at Planet Hollywood Disney Springs in 2017 (Pic: Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Observatory)

What did Kevin Federline say about Britney Spears?

Federline’s comments about Spears were shared on social media to promote his upcoming ITV interview.

In the interview Federline commented about his son’s relationship with their mother.

He said: “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Federline referenced Spears use of social media, sharing he apologised to his sons.

He said: “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.’

“I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

He also defended the controversial conservatorship that saw Spears’ father, Jamie Lynn control every aspect of her life for nearly 15 years, commenting that it had “saved” her.

Federline said: “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,’ he says. ‘It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

He also commented on Spears’ dad, Jamie Lynn saying that he “would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives” and that he felt “bad” for him.

How has Britney Spears reacted?

In response to the “hurtful” comments Spears issued a statement on her Instagram account.

She said: “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.

“It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … It was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL.

“During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years. I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby.

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!!... I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

Spears’ husband Ashghari also issued a statement on Instagram about the comments Federline made about his new wife.

Ashghari said: “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly.

“The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realise the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model... Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.

“I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife.

“His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

Confetti flies as protestors are seen at the #FreeBritney rally in November 2021 (Pic: Getty Images)

When did Britney Spears get out of her conservatorship?

Spears broke free from her conservatorship in June 2021 after living under it for 13 years.

At the time she gave a full telephone statement describing her ordeal.

She said: “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.

“Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.”

When can you watch Kevin Federline ITV interview?