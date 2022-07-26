The singer has made several claims about Lynne Spears on the social media site, some of which relate to a stint she had in a medical facility

Since the end of her conservatorship in late 2021, Britney Spears has very publicly fallen out with her family.

Having married long-time partner Sam Asghari in June - a ceremony that was ex-boyfriend Jason Alexander dramatically attempted to crash - the singer has now taken aim at her mother Lynne Spears over allegations of ‘abuse’.

But why exactly do the pair appear to fallen out - and what did Britney Spears say on Instagram?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Lynne Spears?

Lynne Spears, 67, is the mother of Britney Spears and her siblings Bryan and Jamie Lynn.

She married Britney Spears’ father - Jamie - in 1976.

Despite divorcing him in 2002, the couple later reconciled and were together between 2010 and 2020.

She has penned two books about her daughter and her family: Heart to Heart (2001) and Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World (2008).

Why has Britney Spears fallen out with Lynne Spears?

Britney and Lynne Spears had appeared to be a close pair.

But on Monday (25 July), they fell out very publicly on social media site Instagram.

It started when Britney Spears posted screenshots of texts she had sent her mum while in a medical facility in 2019.

The messages, which were promptly deleted, referred to the popstar getting administered a drug called Seroquel - a medication that’s used to treat mental health conditions.

“He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f–k yourslwf [sic],” the message read.

“Seraquil I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium.”

It’s unclear whether Britney Spears was referencing her father Jamie - whose conservatorship covered his daughter’s health - or a doctor.

In the caption of the now-deleted post, Britney claimed her mother and friend Jansen Fitzgerald did not respond to messages sent while she was being treated - apparently against her will.

Ms Fitzgerald posted a screenshot of her appearing to respond to messages sent by Ms Spears.

She said her “heart is a little broken” by her friend’s allegations and that she had tried to help the popstar.

Lynne responded soon afterwards with a repost of Ms Fitzgerald’s picture, saying she had responded to her daughter.

She insisted she had “whole conversations” but did not publicly disclose them.

“I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!” she wrote.

The star’s mother did not publicly show her responses to her daughter.

What did Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post say?

On Monday night (US time), Britney Spears took to social media again to accuse her mother of abuse.

The singer made several accusations against her mother, including claims Lynne Spears orchestrated her committal to a medical facility in 2019, and had also deprived her of caffeine and withheld her car keys from her.

She also insisted her mother had not responded to her messages, despite Lynne’s earlier insistence that she had.