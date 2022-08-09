The Birmingham born musician finished the Commonwealth Games 2022 by yelling “Birmingham Forever”.

Black Sabbath musician Ozzy Osbourne shocked fans with a surprise performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony.

The Birmingham born singer took to the stage to a surprise roar from the crowds.

Those in attendance did not know Ozzy Osbourne would be performing.

The Prince of Darkness was joined on stage by his band members Tony Iommi and Adam Wakeman, who helped him to perform classic hit ‘Paranoid’

The 73-year-old has not performed for several years due to ill health, so the performance took fans by surprise.

To close his performance, Osbourne thanked fans before shouting “Birmingham Forever”.

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is the lead singer of heavy metal band Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne is an English singer/songwriter and television personality.

His nickname, ‘The Prince of Darkness’, comes from his role as lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

In the early 2000s Ozzy was part of an MTV reality series called The Osbournes that followed himself and his family as they lived their lives.

Age: 73

73 Born: 3 December 1948

3 December 1948 Partner: Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne Children: Jessica (50), Louis (47), Aimee (38), Kelly (37) and Jack (36)

Jessica (50), Louis (47), Aimee (38), Kelly (37) and Jack (36) Location: Buckinghamshire

Buckinghamshire Wealth: $220 million

Ozzy Osbourne has been very open with his health issues over the last couple of years and how they have affected his ability to perform.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight at Comic Con, Ozzy said: “I like to see people you know?

“That’s been the hardest thing over the last few years because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.

“I’m getting there but it’s a slow climb back.”

Osbourne is hoping to set out on his farewell tour, aptly named ‘No More Tours 2’ in 2023.

Connections

Robert Plant

Robert Plant

The Led Zeppelin front-man and Ozzy Osbourne have been good friends from before they were famous.

Robert Plant is most known for his role as the front-man of rock band Led Zeppelin between 1968 - 1980, until the death of the band’s drummer John Bonham.

In 2008 Rolling Stone magazine rated Plant at number 15 in the top 100 best singers of all time.

Slash

Ozzy Osbourne performing on stage with Slash

Slash and Ozzy Osbourne worked together several times over the years.

The musician is best known for being the lead guitarist of the hard rock band Guns N’ Roses.

In 2012, Slash was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his role in Guns N’ Roses.

Elton John

Elton John with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

In 2020, Ozzy Osbourne released his song Ordinary Man, which featured Elton John.

Chad Smith told SiriusXM that getting Elton John to join the project was easy, with Elton saying: “I’ll do anything for Ozzy. I love Ozzy.”

Elton John has had a successful solo career since the early 1970s and has released 31 albums since 1969.

Personal

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have been married since 1982.

Despite well documented troubles in their relationship over the years, including Ozzy being arrested for attempting to murder his wife.

Sharon has had a successful career in the media herself, including working as a judge on the X-Factor and now presents The Talk on TalkTV.

Kelly Osbourne

Ozzy with his daughter Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is Sharon and Ozzy’s middle child.

Kelly has made her own name for herself as a singer, actress, fashion designer, model and television personality.

Kelly Osbourne is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

Jack Osbourne

Ozzy with his son Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne is Sharon and Ozzy’s youngest child.

Jack has recently welcomed his fourth daughter Maple with his fiancée Aree Gearhart.