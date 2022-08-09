The YouTuber has spoken out about her disappointment after her videos were demonetized.

Dr Sandra Lee, who is best known online as Dr Pimple Popper, has a massive 7.52 million subscribers on YouTube where she posts videos of skin procedures.

The successful channel was making around £82,000 a month between 2014 and 2016, but the doctor has claimed that her videos are no longer performing as well.

Sandra has revealed that her pimple popping content is deemed too graphic for monetization, which means that her source of income dried up overnight.

She has argued that her skin procedure videos are educational and should not be punished in this way.

She told Insider: “I’m really proud of the fact that kids know what a lipoma is now or they know that you can’t just squeeze a cyst - you have to remove the sack entirely to get it removed.

“We’re teaching people about psoriasis or hidradenitis, but if you’re not motivated to get that content out, how are people going to learn?

“There’s a fine line between what’s dangerous, what is just shocking, and what is educational.”

YouTube has denied that Dr Pimple Popper’s videos cannot be monetised.

However, their official policy on their website r eads: “Footage or imagery showing bodily fluids, such as blood or vomit, with the intent to shock or disgust viewers is now allowed.”

The social media company has suggested that certain advertisers may not feel comfortable putting their content on what could be considered graphic videos, but they deny that advertisers are not allowed to if they so wished.

Dr Pimple Popper

Dermatologist and Social Media Influencer

Dr. Sandra Lee aka Dr. Pimple Popper accepts Female Star of the Year award onstage during the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards

Dr Sandra Lee is an American dermatologist who found success posting videos of her work on YouTube.

Her videos have been viewed over 200 billion times on the platform.

As well as her online fame the dermatologist has been the presenter of a television show which is also based on skin procedure content - the show began in 2018 and has had eight seasons to present date.

Age: 51

51 Born: 20 December 1970, in New York City

20 December 1970, in New York City Lives: 1.5 acre property in Southern California

1.5 acre property in Southern California Relationship: Sandra is married to Jeffrey Rebish

Sandra is married to Jeffrey Rebish Wealth: She has a reported net worth of $5million (£4.1million)

Dr Sandra told The List: “It kind of happened by accident. Really it was that I started using Instagram, and I really thought I wanted to show a window into my world as a dermatologist.

“It’s a really visual field. And early on, I noticed it was, like, people were interested in pimple popping.”

Connections

Casey Brumels

Casey is an executive producer on the TV show Dr Pimple Popper.

She has also worked on Supernanny, The Othersiders and Expedition Unknown.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the photo call for Sony Pictures' "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

Surprisingly Selena helped Sandra become famous, as she herself is a fan of the pimple popping videos.

In an interview the pop star told the world she liked the content which immediately gave Sandra a huge boost online.

Gillian Jacobs

Actress Gillian Jacobs arrives at NBCUniversal/Focus Features Golden Globes Viewing

The actress went onJimmy Kimmel and spoke about his love for the pimple popping content.

Gillian is known for her starring roles in Community and Love.

Jeffrey Rebish

The pair met at medical school in Philadelphia and remained together throughout graduation.

They got married in 2000 and have two children together.