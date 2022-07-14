The previously cancelled Jane Austen adaptation is back in March, much to the delight of fans

The Jane Austen adaptation Sanditon is back on our screens, arriving on ITV on Friday 22 July.

The programme has had a complicated journey back to television: its first season was broadcast on ITV back in 2019, and cancelled shortly after... before being revived by Britbox. Sanditon season 2 aired on Britbox in March 2022, and it’s only now in July 2022 that Sanditon season 2 is being broadcast on ITV proper.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when is season 2 on TV, who is in the cast and what will happen? This is what you need to know.

What is Sanditon season 2 about?

An official synopsis explains that season two takes place nine months after the end of season one.

It teases that “Charlotte returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men.”

Sanditon, famously, was Jane Austen’s last novel - left unfinished when she died while still writing it. The first series covered the novel in full, crafting a new ending to Austen’s story, and Sanditon series 2 offers an entirely original story of its own.

What happened at the end of Sanditon season 1?

**Spoilers ahead**

The season one finale saw Charlotte (Rose Williams) left heartbroken when Sidney (Theo James) decided to marry Eliza Campion (Ruth Kearney).

A fire at Sidney’s brother’s new building project throws the whole of Sanditon into financial uncertainty, leaving Sidney with no choice but to marry into Eliza’s wealthy family.

James has decided not to rejoin the cast for the second season.

Who’s in the Sanditon season 2 cast?

Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lamb, Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, and Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood, each wearing simple Regency era clothes in a candlelit room (Credit: Alistair Heap)

Season 2 of Sanditon sees both a return of familiar faces, alongside some new ones.

Returning to her role as Charlotte Heywood is actress Rose Williams. Williams has previously starred in shows Curfew and Medici, as well as A Quiet Passion.

Crystal Clarke will also be returning to her role as Miss Lambe. Clarke has previously portrayed Tipi in Black Mirror and also starred in Star Wars: Episode VIII and Ordeal by Innocence.

Lady Denham is back for season 2, portrayed by actress Anna Reid. The actress is most known for her role in Last Tango in Halifax, alongside her acting credits for Hot Fuzz and Dinnerladies.

Kris Marshall will be bringing his character Tom Parker back to Sanditon. Marshall has previously starred in Love Actually, Death at a Funeral and Death in Paradise.

Joining the cast is actor Ben Lloyd-Hughes playing Alexander Colbourne. The actor has previously been in Me Before You, as well as portraying Will in the Divergent film series.

They’re joined by Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood, Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter, Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser, Alexander Vlahos as Charles Lockhart, and Tom Weston-Jones as Colonel Francis Lennox amongst others.

Is there a trailer for Sanditon series 2?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When is Sanditon series 2 being released?

Sanditon series 2 begins on ITV on Friday 22 July at 9pm.

Sandito premeried on Britbox UK on Monday 21 March, airing weekly until Monday 25 April.

How many episodes is Sanditon series 2?

There are six episodes to Sanditon’s second series, each around 45 minutes in length.

Will there be a Sanditon series 3?

Yes, there will! A third season of Sanditon is already confirmed, with Britbox having commissioned two new seasons at once.

Sanditon series 3 doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but it’s currently anticipated to air in early 2023.

Why was Sanditon cancelled by ITV?

ITV cancelled Sanditon after one season in 2019 due to low audience figures.

A spokesperson told Radio Times : “We would have loved it to return, but unfortunately we just didn’t get the audience that would make that possible for us, which is heartbreaking for everybody involved in this wonderful adaptation.”

However, a group of passionate fans spent 18 months campaigning for the return of the programme, using the hashtag #SaveSanditon.

The campaign included a Change.org petition, which got over 70,000 signatures, as well as a sand artwork piece by artist Simon Beck.