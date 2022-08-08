Newcastle has become the sixth city to launch a bid to host the global singing contest

Excitement surrounding the UK hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is growing, with just one question on everyone’s lips - which city will host the event?

There are now six cities across the country which have confirmed they hope to welcome the contest to their top venues, although the official shortlist is yet to be announced.

So, which cities could host much-loved worldwide singing contest Eurovision , when will the shortlist be announced, and is it possible to get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sam Ryder earned the UK second place in Eurovision 2022 - and the UK will now host Eurovision 2023.

Why is the UK hosting Eurovision 2023?

Ukraine’s entry from Kalush Orchestra , Stefania, won this year’s contest - and usually, the winning country hosts the following year.

It was decided by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), however, that next year’s contest could not be held in Ukraine due to the on-going war with Russia.

The UK took second place in Eurovision 2022 with Sam Ryder ’s Spaceman, and so it was decided in July that the UK would host the contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

The BBC, which is the UK’s EBU member, will be holding the event on behalf of Ukraine’s national broadcaster UA:PBC.

Exact plans are still being drawn up, but it is thought that many of the contest’s elements will likely be run by Ukraine, including the hosts and entertainment.

Which UK cities are bidding to host Eurovision 2023?

Newcastle has become the latest city to declare they are bidding to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Newcastle City Council confirmed the city’s hopes to take on the world famous music event today (Monday 8 August), just days before the official shortlist is revealed.

Five other cities are also on the bidding list, and they are London, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow.

There are strict criteria for Eurovision host cities, which includes having a venue that can hold at least 10,000 people, and access to an international airport.

When will the official Eurovision 2023 host city shortlist be announced?

A shortlist of host cities will be revealed on BBC Radio 2 later this week (week commencing 8 August).

The chosen city, and venue, which will host the global singing cost will be announced in autumn 2022.

Has the UK hosted the Eurovision song contest before?

Yes, the UK has hosted the Eurovision song contest previously.

In 2023, it will be the ninth time the event has been held in the UK.

It was staged at Brighton Dome in 1974, London’s Wembley Arena in 1977, Harrogate’s international centre in 1982, and most recently Birmingham’s National Indoor Arena in 1998.

Can you get tickets to Eurovision 2023?

All information about tickets, including prices, availability and the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed host city and venue for the show.

