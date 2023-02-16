The actress is best known for her role as Louise Mitchell in EastEnders

Hello You, the first part of the fourth season 4 of Netflix’s dark thriller is back and it’s already proving a hit with fans.

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, season 4 is proving to be the most nail biting yet, with Penn Badgley once again starring as Joe Goldberg, who has swapped Los Angeles for London where he’s trying to lay low as literary professor Jonathan Moore. However things don’t exactly go to plan after he finds himself being stalked by the “eat the rich” killer who is picking off London’s wealthy elite one by one.

A new location means a brand new cast, including Lady Phoebe played by EastEnders actress Tilly Keeper, Euphoria’s Lukas Gage who plays Adam Pratt and Outlander’s Ed Speleers who plays Rhys Montrose. So, who is actress Tilly Keeper and where might you know her from? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Tilly Keeper?

Keeper is a 25-year-old actress from Westminster, London. She attended Bromley High School and the D&B Academy of Performing Arts School. Her father, Paul was a writer for the satirical comedy show Spitting Image which ran on ITV from 1984 to 1996. Before starring in Netflix’s You, she was best known for playing Louise Mitchell on the BBC soap EastEnders.

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Who does she play in You?

Keeper plays the role of Lady Phoebe, a wealthy aristocrat who befriends Joe Goldberg after he is brought to her boyfriend’s exclusive club by a university colleague. It is Phoebe who keeps inviting Joe to events, including to her country house estate which features in the part 1 finale.

Netflix describes Phoebe as “sweet and kind as she is rich, famous and chaotic, Phoebe’s every bikini wax has been documented by the tabloids since she was 15 years old. An aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Phoebe’s true colours show when she’s alone with her friends. She’s a steadfast cheerleader for them, especially American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam. She’s also a wild card: When misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion or shatter?”

Speaking about her role to Harper’s Bazaar, Keeper said: “After I left EastEnders, I had quite a few auditions for ‘ladies of London’. I wasn’t getting them, and then Phoebe came through, and I was like,‘I want this one.’ I enjoyed playing the upper-class-removed-from-reality character and poking fun at it.”

Keeper continued: “With Phoebe, she’s privileged, and she’s unaware of any real-world problems. Her main problem is booking in a blow-dry or making sure her boyfriend texted back! But there was a caveat of her being lovely and genuine. All she wants is to feel accepted, seen, and loved. I felt very attached to her. And then in my script, it said she enters in a tiny sparkly dress and I was like, ‘Oh, I want to play that.’”

What else has Tilly Keeper starred in?

Keeper is best known for her role as Louise Mitchell in the BBC soap EastEnders, where she played the daughter of Albert Square’s most iconic duo Phill Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin). She joined the award-winning soap in 2016, with some of her storylines featuring: her father’s alcoholism, her friendship with Bex Fowler (Jasmine Arnold), getting caught in a fire causing her to have permanent burns, getting kidnapped and having a baby with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), who secretly fathered a child with his stepmum Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Tilly Keeper attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Keeper left the series in 2020, speaking to The Sun about her exit she said: “I have loved playing Louise Mitchell over these past few years, and I feel honoured to have been part of such an iconic show. Working with our incredible cast and crew has been a joy and I shall miss my EastEnders family greatly.”