There are lots of TV shows similar to Netflix’s You including Dexter, Killing Eve and Mindhunter

Penn Badgley is back for Netflix’s dark thriller You, but this time Joe Goldberg has swapped Los Angeles for London, where he’s pretending to be literary professor Jonathan Moore.

Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, season 4 is lined up to be the most nail biting yet, with Goldberg finally meeting his match. Joe, is trying to lay low after what happened in the explosive season 3 finale, reluctantly finding himself playing detective trying to work out the identity of the “eat the rich” killer, who is picking off London’s wealthy elite.

However, fans have been left hanging after the dramatic reveal at the end of part one. This time the season has been split into two parts, each with five episodes. Viewers will be kept waiting for the second instalment which is due to drop on Netflix on 9 March.

So why not keep yourself entertained with a new bingeable show until then. Deciding what to watch can be tough, so to help make things easier for you, we’ve put together the five best TV shows that are similar to Netflix’s You.

Dexter

Dexter season 8 aired in 2013 (Photo: Randy Tepper/SHOWTIME)

If you’re longing for another male serial killer with questionable morals then Dexter is top of your list. Played by Michael C Hall, our protagonist works as a blood spatter analyst for the Miami police department. He picks his targets based on a “code” and thanks to his access to crime scenes he uncovers clues to ensure he only kills guilty people. You can watch Dexter on Paramount+.

Killing Eve

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve season 4 (Photo: BBC America)

The hit series from BBC America follows MI5 security officer Eve, played by Sandra Oh, as she embarks on a mission to spy on the tumultuous assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The series follows the pair’s love-hate relationship as viewers can’t help but get caught up in the chase in this cat and mouse drama. You can watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer.

Mindhunter

Mindhunter (Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix)

Inspired by true events of the FBI’s behavioural science team, Mindhunter follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallyany) as they dissect the minds of some of America’s most horrific murderers. With help from psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), they start to be able to develop profiles, allowing them to get inside the heads of serial killers. You can watch Mindhunter on Netflix.

Dirty John

Eric Bana as John Meehan and Connie Britton as Debra Newell in Dirty John (Photo: Michael Becker/Bravo)

Based on a true story, Dirty John is based on the Los Angeles Times podcast of the same name. Starring Eric Bana as John, it uncovers how he tricked women he met online and nearly evaded murder. This harrowing real-life thriller uncovers the true events of an online dating relationship turned dangerous and gives depth to those shocking newspaper headlines. You can watch Dirty John on Netflix.

The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden in Flight Attendant (Photo: Colin ©2020 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.)