Charlotte Ritchie joins Penn Badgley in the London-set fourth season of You, coming to Netflix this February

You, the popular psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley, is returning to Netflix for its fourth season in February.

The fourth season, which will follow Joe Goldberg as he builds a new life in London, will also feature new characters played by Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie and Euphoria star Lukas Gage.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about You ahead of its return.

What’s it about?

Advertisement

You – which is based on a series of books of the same name by author Caroline Kepnes – follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, an obsessive man prone to violence. Joe is a stalker, and often moves from place to place after unsuccessful romantic endeavours end in murder.

Season 4 finds Joe in another new city, infiltrating the world of academia in London under the fake name Jonathan Moore. As his past life in California looms large, Joe begins to fall back into the same old patterns, finding a new object of obsession in London.

Advertisement

Who stars in You?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You, watching through a window (Credit: Netflix)

Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg, an obsessive stalker. Goldberg is most recognisable for his time on Gossip Girl, where he played Dan Humphrey; you might also know him from the films Margin Call, John Tucker Must Die, and Easy A.

Advertisement

Charlotte Ritchie stars as Kate, one of the few people to become suspicious of Joe. Ritchie is best-known for her roles in Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife, and Ghosts, though you might also recognise her from appearances in Grantchester and Feel Good (her best performance, I think).

Lukas Gage plays Adam. Prior to appearing in You, Gage has starred in The White Lotus, American Vandal, and Euphoria. You might also remember him from a viral tweet during the pandemic, when Gage posted a video from a zoom audition in which a director criticised Gage’s apartment without realising his mic was on.

Advertisement

They’re joined by Tilly Keeper (Eastenders) as Lady Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) as Nadia, Ed Speleers (Outlander) as Rhys, Sean Pertwee (Elementary, Gotham) as Vic, and Adam James (Treason, Vigil) as Elliot amongst others.

Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The 100) is expected to reprise her role as librarian Marianne Bellamy, though it’s not quite clear how significant a part she’ll play in Season 4.

Who writes and directs?

Sera Gamble, who developed You with Riverdale’s Greg Berlanti, acts as showrunner. Gamble, who previously worked on The Magicians and Supernatural, has written a number of episodes of You Season 4.

Advertisement

John Scott (Star Trek: Discovery) and Harry Jierjian (The Flash) directed the series opener and finale – both written by Gamble – respectively.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here, and see Joe Goldberg stalk the streets of London.

When and how can I watch it?

You Season 4 will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 9 February. Notably, however, Netflix is splitting this season in half – as it has done with a number of its recent dramas – and only five new episodes will be available in February.

Advertisement

A further five, comprising Season 4 Part 2, will be released a month later on Friday 9 March.

How many episodes are there?

Advertisement

There are ten episodes in You’s fourth season, which will be available to watch in two batches of five a month apart.

Will there be a fifth season of You?

There’s been no official confirmation either way – though, notably, S4 wasn’t announced as the “fourth and final” series, suggested the door is at least being left open. You is also one of Netflix’s most popular shows, so it’s presumably on relatively safe ground.

Advertisement

As ever, we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information as soon as there’s any news either way.

Why should I watch it?

Advertisement