All the best new shows on every channel and streaming service this February, with some specially selected top picks to help you choose what to watch

New month, new television: with the start of February comes a whole host of new offerings to look out for.

Here’s your guide to what’s on TV across February 2023, with a look at all the highlights across both terrestrial channels and the major streaming networks.

We’ve selected our top picks and the best of the rest to give you an idea of what to watch this month.

BBC One

Emun Elliot as Tony Brightwell, Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce, and Charlotte Cooper as Nikki Jennings in The Gold (Credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais)

Top Pick

The Gold | Sunday 12 February (BBC One)

On the 26 November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport, and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m - what followed was the biggest robbery in world history. Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Dominic Cooper (Preacher) star in this six-part true crime drama.

ITV & ITVX

Helena Bonham Carter as Noele ‘Nolly’ Gordon in Nolly, wearing a fur coat at night (Credit: ITVX)

Top Pick

Nolly | Thursday 2 February, ITVX

Noele Gordon (Nolly to her friends) was a legend in her own lifetime. As flame-haired widow Meg Richardson in the long-running soap opera Crossroads, she was one of the most famous people in Britain. Then in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the peak of Nolly’s fame, she was axed without ceremony, without warning, and with no explanation. Helena Bonham Carter stars in Russell T Davies’ love letter to soaps.

Best of the Rest

Hotel Portofino | Friday 3 February, ITV

Set on the Italian Riviera in the 1920s, Hotel Portofino unfolds against the backdrop of rising fascism and geopolitical turbulence. Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone) moves to Italy to set up the eponymous hotel; she’s soon drawn into the political intrigue and plotting of Mussolini’s Italy, as corrupt local politicians begin to threaten the Hotel and a guest is murdered.

Channel 4

Lashay Anderson as Natalie in Consent, surrounded by leering peers from school (Credit: Channel 4)

Top Pick

Consent | Tuesday 7 February

Elite private school student Archie tells himself he’s an outsider – Natalie, attending on a scholarship, actually is. They’re drawn to each other anyway, quickly becoming friends – until one night at a party, boundaries are crossed and trust is broken. How will the school deal with the accusation Natalie makes against one of their own? Tom Victor, Lashay Anderson (Rebel Cheer Squad), Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper), and Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon) star in this one-off film from first time writer Emma Dennis-Edwards and up-and-coming filmmaker Nadira Amrani (Extraordinary).

Alibi

Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds in The Diplomat, drinking wine with dinner on a balcony (Credit: UKTV)

Top Pick

The Diplomat | February, n.d.

The Diplomat follows Laura Simmonds and Alba Ortiz at the British Consulate as they fight to protect distressed British nationals in Barcelona – including the father of a young waiter who died in mysterious circumstances. Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack) and Serena Manteghi (Mrs Wilson) star in this crime drama from the writer of Party Animals.

Sky & NOW TV

Gemma Arterton stars as Barbara Parker in Funny Woman, stood in an office hlding pages of a screenplay (Credit: Sky)

Top Pick

Funny Woman | Thursday 9 February

Barbara Parker embarks on a mission to reinvent herself and find her voice in the male-dominated world of the 1960s sitcom. Gemma Arterton (Vita & Virginia, Quantum of Solace) stars in this adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel Funny Girl.

Best of the Rest

Last Week Tonight | Sunday 19 February

John Oliver returns for a new series of his satirical news show, taking a sideways look at the strangest – and most concerning – events of the week.

Netflix

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You, watching through a window (Credit: Netflix)

Top Pick

Your Place Or Mine | Friday 10 February

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. From Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Aline Brosh McKenna, also starring Rachel Bloom, Steve Zahn, and Tig Notaro.

Best of the Rest

You Series 4 Part 1 | Thursday 9 February

Season 4 finds Joe in another new city, infiltrating the world of academia in London under the fake name Jonathan Moore. As his past life in California looms large, Joe begins to fall back into the same old patterns, finding a new object of obsession in London. Penn Badgely and Charlotte Ritchie star.

Full Swing | Wednesday 15 February

An immersive documentary series following a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition. The cameras will follow golf’s biggest events for the first time ever including THE PLAYERS, the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs.

Amazon Prime Video

Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard (Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+)

Top Pick

Star Trek: Picard S3 | Friday 17 February

A mysterious new enemy is hunting down the former bridge crew of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D – bringing Jean-Luc Picard, Geordi La Forge, Worf, William Riker, Beverly Crusher, and Deanna Troi back together again.

The Consultant | Friday 24 February

A twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When a new consultant is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives. Christoph Waltz stars.

Best of the Rest

Clarkson’s Farm S2 | Friday 10 February

Jeremy Clarkson returns for more antics on his Diddly Squat Farm, accompanied once again by actual farmer Kaleb Cooper.

Carnival Row S2 | Friday 17 February

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, former inspector Rycroft Philostrate investigates a series of gruesome murders against a backdrop of rising social tension and unease. Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne star in the second and final series of what was once Amazon Prime Video’s attempt to create its own Game of Thrones.

Disney+

Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman in Fleishman is in Trouble, wearing a white doctor’s coat and stood in his office (Credit: Matthias Clamer/FX)

Top Pick

Fleishman is in Trouble | Wednesday 22 February

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Josh Radnor, and Lizzy Caplan star in Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s adaptation of her own acclaimed 2019 novel. After a bitter divorce, New York doctor Toby Fleishman’s wife disappears; he won’t be able to work out what happened to her, however, until he understands what happened to their marriage.

Best of the Rest

j-hope IN THE BOX | Friday 17 February

A new documentary following the international BTS icon every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder Season 2 | Wednesday 1 February

An animated sitcom about the adventures and misadventures of Penny Proud and her family (a continuation of the 2001 series The Proud Family).

Apple TV+

Colin O’Brien as Edward and Taylor Schilling as Aunt Lacey in Dear Edward (Credit: Apple TV+)

Top Pick

Hello Tomorrow! | Friday 17 February

Dramedy following a group of travelling salesmen pushing part-time holidays on the moon. Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria, and Alison Pill star.

Best of the Rest

Dear Edward | Friday 3 February

A 12-year-old boy becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash. As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. Friday Night Lights’ Jason Katims and Connie Britton reunite for this adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s novel of the same name.

Sharper | Friday 17 February

A con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires. Benjamin Caron (Andor, Sherlock, The Crown) directs this neo-noir thriller starring Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore.

Peacock

Jabari Banks as Will Smith (Credit: Peacock)

Top Pick

Bel-Air S2 | Thursday 23 February

Will is at a crossroads in his life when a new figure comes into his life: his father, Lou, newly released from prison. Lou challenges what Will has learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his life. Jabari Banks stars as Will Smith in the dramatic update of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Paramount+

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato in Your Honour, bearded and bedraggled, answering the phone (Credit: Andrew Cooper/SHOWTIME)

Top Pick

Your Honour S2 | Friday 3 February

When his teenage son Adam kills another teenager in an accidental hit-and-run collision, New Orleans judge Michael Desiato encourages his son to turn himself in – but quickly changes his mind when he discovers that the boy that his son hit was the son of a mob kingpin. Season 2 picks up a short while after the cliffhanger ending to the first series, in which the lies Michael told finally caught up to him and the coverup fell apart…

Best of the Rest

School Spirits | Saturday 18 February

YA drama about a dead teenager solving her own murder from the afterlife – one to watch if you enjoyed the Netflix series Boo, Bitch. Starring Peyton List (Cobra Kai, Jessie) and based on the graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen.

And keep an eye out for…

Cult comedy Party Down – a workplace sitcom about actors doing part-time catering work between performances – is returning on Thursday 24 February, nearly 12 years since it was cancelled originally. It’ll be on Starz in the US, but doesn’t yet have a UK airdate.

