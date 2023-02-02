Tom Victor, Lashay Anderson, and Ty Tennant star in Consent, a new one-off drama from Nadira Amrani arriving on Channel 4 this February

Consent, a new one-off drama exploring the idea of consent, is arriving on Channel 4 on Tuesday 7 January.

The film takes place in an elite private school, and follows two students – one convinced he’s an outsider despite his privilege, the other a scholarship student who genuinely is an outsider – who form an instant friendship.

Consent, which was helmed by Mincemeat director Nadira Amrani, stars an ensemble of up and coming young actors – including stars from Heartstopper and House of the Dragon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Consent before the film’s Channel 4 release next week.

What is it about?

Consent takes place in an elite private school that only very recently opened its doors to female students. The film follows two students, Archie and Natalie, and through their relationship to one another explores ideas of consent in 2023.

The official Channel 4 synopsis explains that “Archie is the embodiment of the school – rich, privileged and an academic high achiever. The rules of Archie’s social media and online existence are set by a ‘lad’ culture he doesn’t really feel he belongs to. Natalie has won herself a scholarship to attend the school – she is working class, clever, and from the opposite background to Archie’s – but they nevertheless instantly bond. Natalie is the outsider that Archie feels himself in part to be.”

“Then one night at a party it all comes to a head, boundaries are crossed, trust is broken, and nothing will ever be the same between them. But how will the school deal with the accusation Natalie makes against ‘one of their own’?”

Who stars in Consent?

Lashay Anderson as Natalie in Consent, surrounded by leering peers from school (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom Victor plays Archie, a privileged high-achiever who’s managed to convince himself still that he’s an outsider. Consent marks Victor’s first major screen role, though you might also recognise him from a supporting appearance in the series War Gamers.

Lashay Anderson plays Natalie, a working class student attending the school on a scholarship. Anderson is best known for starring in Rebel Cheer Squad, a spinoff of the YA drama Get Even; she can next be seen in the crime drama Black Cake, which is currently in post-production.

They’re joined by Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon), Denzel Baidoo (Screw), and Alex Heath (The Serpent Queen) amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

Consent was written by Emma Dennis-Edwards, a prolific playwright making her television debut here – you might know her theatre work Funeral Flowers, Buried, or 2:1 Rich Mix. Dennis-Edwards is currently writing an episode of Candiace Carty-Williams’ new BBC series Champion.

Nadira Amrani directed Consent. You might know Amrani from another Channel 4 film – Mincemeat, starring Aimee-Lou Wood, which aired last year – or from her work directing an episode of the Disney+ comedy Extraordinary.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Consent is set to air on Channel 4 on Tuesday 7 February at 9pm. You’ll also be able to watch it again afterwards on demand on All4, which you can find here.

What is Consent’s runtime?

Consent is a single sixty-minute film.

Is it based on a true story?

Not in a straightforward sense – there’s no real life Archie and Natalie specifically – but the film does draw on extensive research and interviews with real-life students.

The Channel 4 synopsis describes Consent as a “bold and provocative film based on hundreds of testimonies of young people from both state and private school backgrounds”.

Why should I watch it?