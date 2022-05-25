A new LGBTQ+ drama, featuring some first-time actors, is coming to Netflix this week

Netflix original series Heartstopper follows two teen boys at they struggle to navigate high school and falling in love.

The eight-part series is a moving coming-of-age tale that explores the vulnerability of the central characters and is a reminder of how important and all-consuming first loves can be.

The romantic drama series based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic series and graphic novel of the same name explores themes of love and friendship among young people.

Casting was completed through an open auditio process, and because Heartstopper didn’t go down the Dear Evan Hanson route of casting a man in his late 20s to play a high school student, most of the cast are first-time actors.

What is the plot of Heartstopper, when is on Netflix, and who’s in the cast? Here is everything you need to know:

When is Heartstopper released in the UK?

The first season of Heartstopper came to Netflix on 22 February.

All eight episodes were released onto the platform at the same time.

A season one trailer is available to watch now .

Filming began in Kent, in April 2021, and came to a wrap just two months later.

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson (left) and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring (right) in the new Netflix LGBTQ+ teen drama series, Heartstopper (Credit Rob Youngson/Netflix)

Who is in the cast of Heartstopper with Joe Locke and Kit Connor?

An open casting call went out in January and February 2021 for five of the main characters and three recurring characters.

First-time actor Joe Locke plays protagonist Charlie Spring - a gay teenager, with a group of outcast friends.

Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson - the star player of the rugby team who is struggling to identify his sexuality.

Connor is one of the more experienced actors, having appeared in Rocketman and BBC’s SS-GB and War and Peace.

William Gao and Yasmin Finney play Charlie’s friends, Tao Xu and Elle Argent.

Young actors and actresses also featured are Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, and Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson.

Croft has previously played the role of Young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones and he earned a BAFTA Children’s Award nomination for his role as Atti in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.

Teachers at the school are played by Fisayo Akinade, who is supportive art teacher Mr Ajayi, and Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh.

Akinade is best known for his roles as Dean in Cucumber and Ziggy in Ordinary Lies.

Pandya is known for her roles in E4’s The Aliens and ITV’s The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

What is Heartstopper about?

The British show is set in an all-boys grammar school.

At the start of a new term, teenagers Charlie and Nick get sat next to each other in class - and the pair form a friendship.

However, Nick is the star player of the rugby team and Charlie is a ‘borderline outcast’.

Over time their unlikely friendship might become something more - if Nick can figure out his sexual orientation.

Charlie’s friends, Tao and Elle, are sceptical of Nick to begin with, but he does have the support of his art teacher, Mr Ajayi.