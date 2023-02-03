Gemma Arterton stars in Funny Woman, a new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s bestselling novel Funny Girl, arriving on Sky Comedy this February

Funny Woman, a new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s book Funny Girl, is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW TV this February.

The series, which stars Gemma Arterton as Barbara Parker, follows a young woman determined to break into the comedy scene of 1960s London.

Here’s everything you need to know about Funny Woman.

What’s it about?

Funny Woman follows Barbara Parker, a disillusioned beauty pageant winner who embarks on a mission to reinvent herself and find her voice in the male-dominated world of the 1960s sitcom.

The official synopsis from Sky explains that “Barbara Parker wants to be... someone. The bright lights of London are calling, and our determined hero sets off to find out who that someone is – but the London she encounters is not as quite as swinging as the one she’d read about and seen on TV.”

“However, after a series of setbacks Barbara finds herself in unfamiliar territory - an audition for a TV comedy show. Barbara’s uncompromising northern wit proves to be the X-Factor that the show has been missing. She gets the part and becomes part of a ground-breaking new sitcom which will have an impact on British comedy for decades to come.”

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is! Funny Woman is an adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 2014 novel of (almost) the same name, Funny Girl.

Hornby is best known for writing books like About A Boy and High Fidelity, both of which have been adapted for both film and television previously.

Who stars in Funny Woman?

Gemma Arterton stars as Barbara Parker in Funny Woman, stood in an office hlding pages of a screenplay (Credit: Sky)

Gemma Arterton plays Barbara Parker, the beauty pageant winner inspired by Lucille Ball to reinvent herself. Arteron is arguably still best known for playing Strawberry Fields in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, but you might also recognise her from roles in Vita & Virginia, The King’s Man, and Black Narcissus. She can next be seen in the Disney+ crime drama Culprits.

Rupert Everett plays Brian Debehnam, Barbara’s agent. You’ll know Everett for his work in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding and An Ideal Husband, both of which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for, and for television series like Adult Material and The Serpent Queen.

They’re joined by David Threlfall (Shameless), Tom Bateman (Behind Her Eyes), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Arsher Ali (Everyone Else Burns), Alexa Davies (Dead Pixels), and Emily Bevans (Grantchester) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Funny Woman?

Morwenna Banks adapted Nick Hornby’s novel for television and acts as showrunner here. Banks has previously written for Damned, Saturday Night Live, and Slow Horses; she’s also the voice of Mummy Pig, Madame Gazelle, and Dr Hamster in Peppa Pig.

All six episodes were directed by Oliver Parker, otherwise best known for his work on The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Johnny English Reborn, and Mamma Mia 2. Fun fact: Nico Parker, who played Joel’s daughter in The Last of Us, is Oliver Parker and Thandiwe Newton’s real-life child.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch the trailer for Funny Woman right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Funny Woman begins on Sky Comedy and NOW TV on Thursday 9 February. The series will be available in full as a boxset immediately, but will also be broadcast weekly on Thursday evenings.

How many episodes are there?

Funny Woman is a six-part series, with each episode around 30 minutes long.

Will there be a second series?

As ever, it’s a little too early to know for sure, but as soon as Sky or the production team make an official comment we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch it?

