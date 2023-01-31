A guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this February, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s February releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this February, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You, watching through a window (Credit: Netflix)

You Series 4 Part 1 | Thursday 9 February TOP PICK

Season 4 finds Joe in another new city, infiltrating the world of academia in London under the fake name Jonathan Moore. As his past life in California looms large, Joe begins to fall back into the same old patterns, finding a new object of obsession in London. Penn Badgely and Charlotte Ritchie star.

Outer Banks | Thursday 23 February

After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.

Comedy

A promotional image for A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, depicting Demetriou in utero (Credit: Netflix)

Freeridge | Thursday 2 February

Freeridge is a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Gloria) and Bryana Salaz (Ines) star in this new On My Block spinoff.

The Upshaws S3 | Thursday 16 February

The Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family. Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes star in this sitcom about a Black working-class family in Indianapolis.

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou | Tuesday 28 February TOP PICK

A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou takes the audience on a journey from birth to death through the ever-adored medium of song and sketch - unpacking the most crucial, embarrassing, heartening, and ultimately futile stages of a life lived in the anxious modern day. Comedy special from the creator and star of Stath Lets Flats.

Documentary

This in depth sport documentary follows some of the world's top golfers on - and off - the course.

Gunther’s Millions | Wednesday 1 February TOP PICK

Multi-millionaire Gunther VI lives in the lap of luxury: He travels on private planes, eats gold-flaked steaks for dinner, and surrounds himself with a glamorous entourage of spokesmodels and entertainers. He is also a German shepherd. This four-part investigative series hopes to uncover the glamorous real estate purchases, controversial social experiments, and tax fraud schemes conducted on behalf of the world’s wealthiest pet.

Bill Russell: Legend | Wednesday 8 February

A new two-part documentary from award-winning director Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power), featuring the last interview with Bill Russell prior to his passing in 2022. Bill Russell: Legend is the definitive telling of the remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon.

African Queens | Wednesday 15 February TOP PICK

A new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens from Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith. The four-part series charts the life of Njinga, the 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba; the nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a fearsome reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

Full Swing | Wednesday 15 February

An immersive documentary series following a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition. The cameras will follow golf’s biggest events for the first time ever including THE PLAYERS, the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal | Wednesday 22 February

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. Three-part docuseries featuring first hand testimony.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S5 | Friday 24 February TOP PICK

Offering unprecedented access, Season 5 will once again take fans behind the scenes to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.

Family

Priah Ferguson as Lisa and Laz Alonso as Dad in My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Credit: Netflix)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter | Thursday 9 February

Lisa and Sean stow away on their dad’s latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them — he’s actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Dodging dangerous aliens, robots, and laser fights galore, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad’s job is anything but boring.

Reality & Light Entertainment

A contestant on Too Hot To Handle: Germany Season 1, anonymous and shirtless on the beach (Credit: Netflix)

Perfect Match | Tuesday 14 February

Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series – Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more – to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?

Too Hot to Handle: Germany | Tuesday 28 February

On the shores of paradise, a bunch of German-speaking sexy singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist: to win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

Internationals

Yim Si-wan as Jun-yeong in Unlocked, sitting in the dark illuminated by the glow of the phonescreen (Credit: Netflix)

MAKE MY DAY | Thursday 2 February

The ice-covered planet Coldfoot is home to a precious energy-rich ore called “sig.” On the surface, the planet seems to be a crime-free utopia, but in reality prisoners are used for back-breaking mining – until a sudden mining accident releases a mysterious creature that begins attacking the humans. Based on a story from Yasuo Ohtagaki, the acclaimed manga author behind Moonlight Mile and Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt.

Infiesto | Friday 3 February

March 2020. On the first day of the state of emergency, two detectives are called to a small mining town in the Asturian lowlands where a young woman has reappeared after being missing for years. While the world is falling apart and personal tragedy strikes all around, the detectives soon notice that the virus might not be the only dark force at work. Film.

The Exchange | Wednesday 8 February

Farida and Munira set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys’ club along the way. Netflix’s first major Arabic production, inspired by a true story.

10 Days of a Good Man | Friday 10 February

Harmless, self-sacrificing, trustworthy, virtuous, moral and… what’s the use of being a good person? If you’ve never done anybody harm your entire life, can you say you’re really a good person? If you are willing to get your hands dirty for justice, does that make you a bad person? A film adapted from Mehmet Eroğlu’s novel of the same name about a lawyer turned private investigator taking on a missing person case.

Love to Hate You | Friday 10 February

A romantic comedy about a woman who despises losing to men and a man who distrusts women. For them, love is absolute war — but the line between love and hate is a thin one.

In Love All Over Again | Tuesday 14 February

September 2003. Irene comes to Madrid aiming to conquer the world and become a film director. She meets her best friends there – as well as Julio, the perfect lead for her films… and her life, if life didn’t have other plans. In Love All Over Again is a gleaming love story with a dash of nostalgia, a meditation on the love and friendship that blooms during college years at a time when you need to find your place in the world.

The Law According to Lidia Poët | Wednesday 15 February

The Turin Court of Appeals declares Lidia Poët’s admission to the bar association unlawful, preventing her from practicing law simply because she is a woman. Penniless but full of pride, Lidia secures a job at her brother Enrico’s law firm and assists criminal suspects by searching for the truth behind outward appearances and preconceptions. Light crime drama inspired by Italy’s first female lawyer.

Aggretsuko Season 5 | Thursday 16 February

Aggretsuko depicts the daily life of officer worker Retsuko, who copes with her frustrations with her boss and co-workers by belting out death metal. In this season – the fifth and final – Haida quits his job, is forced out of his parents’ apartment, and begins living in an internet cafe.

Community Squad | Friday 17 February

Italian comedy. The Palermo Division is an inclusive urban patrol squad created as a marketing ploy to improve the police force’s image. While everyone tries to get their heads around what exactly they do, the squad unwittingly stumbles upon an unusual criminal gang.

Unlocked | Friday 17 February

On her way home from work, Na-mi loses her smartphone, containing everything about her. Jun-yeong finds Na-mi’s phone and returns it to her – after installing spyware. By tracking her everyday life, he learns all he can about Na-mi— her whereabouts, hobbies, tastes, work life, finances, and social network — and approaches her in secret.

Netflix Original Films

Wesley Kimmel as Jack and Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn in Your Place or Mine (Credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix)

True Spirit | Friday 3 February

Advertisement

When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days. Inspired by a true story.

Your Place Or Mine | Friday 10 February TOP PICK

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. From Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Aline Brosh McKenna, also starring Rachel Bloom, Steve Zahn, and Tig Notaro.

We Have A Ghost | Friday 24 February

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations – but when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA. David Harbour, Jennifer Coolidge, and Tig Notaro star.

Old Favourites

Girls 5Eva S1 & S2 | Wednesday 1 February TOP PICK

Ahead of the debut of the third series – now a Netflix exclusive – the first two series of this Tina Fey-produced comedy about a one-hit wonder girl band reviving their careers is set to arrive on Netflix. Sara Bareilles and Renee Elise Goldsberry star.

What’s leaving Netflix UK in February?