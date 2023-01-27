Full Swing documents the highs and lows of well renowned golf players such as Rory Mcllroy, Justin Spieth and Brooks Koepka

Netflix’s upcoming sporting documentary series Full Swing provides fans with a behind the scenes perspective of the highs and lows of professional golf.

Full Swing comes from the same team that created the well renowned F1 series Drive to Survive and brand new hit tennis doc Break Point.

The series follows many of the biggest names in golf including Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Rory Mcllroy as they face the trials and tribulations of an intense season.

The new docuseries is eagerly anticipated by many golf fans around the world.

But what is the release date for Full Swing and what can we expect from the new series?

What is the release date for Full Swing?

Full Swing officially arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 15 February 2023, with all eight episodes being released at the same time.

What is Full Swing about?

Full Swing has been described as an “immersive documentary series” which follows the world’s most well known professional golfers in high-stake tournaments.

The series includes a behind the scenes look at some of the most notable events of the golfing calendar such as the PGA Championship, Masters Tournament, US Open, The Open Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs.

Full Swing goes behind the scenes with a number of golf icons including Jordan Spieth. (Getty Images)

According to Netflix the series will give fans the chance the opportunity to “get to know the players through their wins and losses and witness what it takes to compete and succeed at the highest level in men’s professional golf.”

Throughout the series you can expect to see a range of interviews from a number of high profile players both on and off the course. While experts and pundits also provide comprehensive analysis and insight into the game.

Who features in Full Swing?

Some of the most well renowned golfers in the world have agreed to take part in the series including defending PGA champion Justin Thomas and two time PGA Championship winner Rory Mcllroy.

Speaking on the trailer, Mcllroy says: “If I want the game to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward.”

Here is a full list of all the names you can expect to see:

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

Scottie Scheffler

Ian Poulter

Rory Mcllroy

Dustin Johnson

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sahith Theegala

Joel Dahmen

Mito Perreira

Cameron Young

Full Swing trailer

Netflix released a short trailer for Full Swing in January 2023 with the caption “unimaginable pressure. Up close.”