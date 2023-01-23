Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns in February for a fifth season

Netflix have announced the return date of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 and the latest season will show how the 2022 year unfolded.

Last year’s Formula 1 calendar, which ended with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen winning his second world title, saw the biggest upheaval in rules and regulations the sport has ever seen and the new season of Drive to Survive is set to document the complications and challenges the 10 teams faced.

Mercedes suffered their worst year on the track since 2013, with neither seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton or George Russell achieving a race win, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc started out the year as Verstappen’s biggest rival. The Monegasque driver was, however, victim to multiple engine failures and controversial strategy decisions which put the team much further behind their fellow challengers.

Along with on track action, 2022 also saw a fall-out with Daniel Ricciardo and his then team, McLaren. The Australian eight-time race winner underperformed with the Papaya team and the summer saw the tension rise when Oscar Piastri entered the picture.

All of the drama is expected to be shown in the new season of Drive to Survive and here is all you need to know about when it will be available to watch…

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished second in the 2022 season

When is the Netflix release date?

Netflix have announced they will release the latest series on 24 February 2023. There are several subscription options for Netflix with prices starting from £4.99/month.

What does the trailer show?

The trailer, which was released on 12 January, starts by explaining how the 2022 season had endured the biggest change to rules and regulations the sport had ever seen and then Max Verstappen is seen getting into the hot seat.

He is asked: “How do you feel about sitting in the chair?” to which he replies: “Alright.” Other drivers, such as Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and former Haas driver Mick Schumacher can also be seen in the trailer.

Will Max Verstappen be in season 5?

Max Verstappen announced he would be returning to the Netflix show following his season 5 boycott. The two-time world champion previously disagreed with many portrayals of his competitors, calling the Netflix show ‘fake’. He claimed: “They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.

"I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen. The problem is they will always position you in a way they want, so whatever you say, they will try to make you look reckless or trying to make you... whatever fits the story of the series.”

However, he has since changed his stance and during an interview with GQ, confirmed he would be back on the show.

