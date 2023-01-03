Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, recently posted a tribute to his father on social media.

Michael Schumacher has been paid tribute on his birthday by his son, Mick Schumacher. The Formula 1 star has not been seen in public since 2013, when he suffered a major head injury as a result of a skiing accident. Mick captioned his Instagram post with: “Happy birthday to the best Dad ever. Love you!” The post currently has over 700,000 likes - has only been live for seven hours at the time of writing.

Mercedes, the last team that Schumacher raced with, commented on the post, leaving a solitary loveheart emoji. He was part of Mercedes’ team from 2010 to 2012. Professional stuntman and skydiver Jeff Provenzano also left a brief message on Mick’s post. He replied with a sole heart emoji, as Mercedes had done.

Advertisement

Fellow F1 driver, Esteban Gutiérrez, commented on the post. He used the “hands raised” emoji to pay tribute to Mick’s father.

Ferrari engineer, Gina Rosato, wished the family well in a comment. He said ”Happy Birthday” with three heart emojis. He followed this up with his own post on Instagram, captioned: “Happy New Year and Happy Birthday brother @michaelschumacher!! Time passes but certain things never change ,,,, you are still the Greatest of All Time !! Some drove the best cars , you drove the best races!! Always in my heart!”

Advertisement

Schumacher is still undergoing rehabilitation for the injury. When it occured, he was placed in a medically induced coma for several months. His family have mostly kept details surrounding Schumacher’s condition private.

Michael and Mick Schumacher career details

Advertisement

Michael Schumacher is one of the most well known and successful F1 drivers in the history of the sport. He has won a record seven World Drivers’ Championships - only Lewis Hamilton has been able to match this tally.

He also won five of these in a row, picking up the Championship in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004. His streak was broken in 2005 by Fernando Alonso, who would would also win the Championship in 2006. 2004 was the last time Schumacher would win a World Drivers’ Championship. Schumacher came third overall in 2005 and second in 2006 - following this, he retired from the sport for the first time.

He made a brief comeback in 2010. However, he would retire again in 2012, this time for good.

Advertisement

Mick, 23, is also an accomplished race car driver. He is currently with Mercedes, like his father before him, as a reserve driver (behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell). In 2020, he won the Formula 2 Championship.