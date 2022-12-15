Michael Schumacher’s son, former Haas driver Mick, has signed with Mercedes to become their reserve driver for 2023 season

Mick Schumacher and Mercedes have just announced that the former Haas driver will be the team’s reserve driver for the 2023 season. The announcement came less than an hour after Ferrari had confirmed they parted ways with the 23-year-old and is the latest in a week filled with team switching in F1.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was previously part of the Ferrari driver academy and spent two years with Haas before he was dropped at the end of the 2022 season, having cost them $4million in damages throughout the season.

Nico Hulkenberg was then drafted back into the ranks to fill the remaining spot at Haas. It was then thought Daniel Riccardo would join Mercedes after he too was dropped by McLaren. However, the Australian then teamed back up with Red Bull as their third driver, paving the way for Schumacher to join the team where his father spent his final three seasons.

What has been said?

Mercedes has said that Schumacher “will play an important role in the ongong development of the W14”. Schumacher has also added his comments saying “I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes team and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment.

“I take this as a new start and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said: “Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us developthe W14.

“We also know that with two years of experience raing Formula 1 under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

Mick Schumacher’s F1 career

Schumacher joined Haas ahead of the 2021 season following a successful season in Formula 2 where he was crowned as champion. He had signed with the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019 and therefore teamed up with Haas in 2021 along with Nikita Mazepin.

After failing to score a point in a very slow Haas car during his debut season, the 23-year-old showed signs of improvement in 2022 and finished eighth and sixth in back-to-back races at Silverstone and the Austrian Grand Prix ultimately ending his season with 12 points, 13 points behind teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Haas owner, Gene Haas, said back in October “I think Mick has got a lot of potential but you know he costs a fortune and he’s wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don’t have.” By the end of the season, it was reported Schumacher had cost his team £2.5m in car damages and was therefore let go ahead of the 2023 season.

