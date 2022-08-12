Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are amongst the other drivers in contract ‘limbo’ at the moment.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The layout of the 2023 Formula 1 season is currently uncertain with a number of teams still to fill seats and several drivers unsure who, if anyone, they will be racing for.

Mick Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is one driver whose contract with Haas expires at the end of the current campaign.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guenther Steiner, the boss of the American team, recently described the 23-year old’s contract situation as “up in the air”

Here is everything we know so far about Schumacher’s future and the recent comments from Steiner in the media regarding the German driver:

Is Mick Schumacher leaving Haas?

Schumacher’s situation can best be described as uncertain with his contract at Hass due to expire at the end of the season.

With several other drivers in the same situation, places on the grid could be in high demand and the German may very well find himself without a seat if he cannot agree a new deal with the American racing team.

The 23-year old is currently in his second season with Haas and was recently linked with a move to Aston Martin following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement.

However, the four-time world champion’s seat was quickly filled by Fernando Alonso, who is racing for Alpine this season.

What did Guenther Steiner say about Mich Schumacher’s Hass future?

The boss of the Haas racing team, Guenther Steiner, recently commented publicly on Schumacher’s future.

Speaking to RacingNews365, he said: “I don’t really know what Mick has done, and we have not spoken about a drive for next year with Mick.

“He hasn’t spoken to us and we haven’t spoken to him – we want to see what’s happening.

“This Aston Martin thing happened very quickly and so nobody had time to really think about it, but there were rumours he [Schumacher] could replace Vettel, but that went away pretty quick.

“We didn’t look at what other people were doing.”

The same report adds that Steiner also confirmed any decision over Schumacher’s future with the team would be made jointly with Ferrari and that there is “nothing unilateral” on either side.

Which F1 drivers are out of contract at the end of the 2022 season?

Schumacher is not the only F1 driver who is currently in contract ‘limbo’ with several of his fellow competitors also set to be without seats at the end of the current season if they can’t agree new deals.

The other drivers who currently do not have contracts beyond 2022 are:

Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri)

Yuki Tsunoda (Alphatauri)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Alex Albon (Williams)

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

Several other high profile drivers are only contracted through until the end of the 2023 F1 season including McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and the British duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

Hamilton, a seven time world champion, currently sits sixth in the 2022 Driver Standings with reigning world champion Max Verstappen in first.